Thursday, June 19, 2025
B’desh: Employees threaten to intensify protests over interim govt’s service ordinance law

By: Agencies

Dhaka, June 19: Several officials and employees at the Secretariat in Bangladesh resumed protests on Thursday, demanding the repeal of the controversial “black law” — the Government Service (Amendment) Ordinance, which was enacted by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, according to local media reports.

The demonstrations were also witnessed last month when hundreds of employees from various ministries and divisions of the country gathered at the Secretariat in Dhaka, demanding the cancellation of the ordinance.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the protest led by the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum threatened to intensify their actions if the demands were not addressed. Co-chairmen Badiul Kabir and Nurul Islam, and several leaders of the forum, participated in the demonstration.

“We demand the repeal of this black law. We also demand a 50 per cent dearness allowance and the removal of officials who are aligned with fascist practices,” Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported, quoting Nurul Islam as saying. “Our movement will continue until this ordinance is completely repealed,” Babul Kabir stated.

Earlier this week, the forum called for a mass rally at the Secretariat’s Badamtala if the government refused to revoke the ordinance. Forum’s secretary-general, Mujahidul Islam Selim, questioning interim government’s law advisor Asif Nazrul, said, “The advisor claimed he was abroad when the law was passed, implying that had he been present, the ordinance would never have been approved.”

“We are not thugs. We are not the kind to take to the streets and shout slogans. Why are you provoking us?” he asked. Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Monday, Nazrul stated that through this ordinance, government employees may become “victims of harassment,” adding that “scope for reconsideration” of some parts exists.

“There is definitely room for reconsideration of the Public Service Ordinance. I was abroad at the time. I was not directly involved in the formulation of the law. Later, when I saw the law, I felt that there was scope for reconsideration in some parts.

The government did not make the law for any malicious purpose. Still, those for whom the law is intended may face difficulties or be harassed under this law,” the law advisor said “I admit that there is such a possibility.

This is a law made by the Ministry of Public Administration. Any ordinance is issued through the law ministry. But the ministry did not write this,” he further added. Following the approval of the draft law by the Council of Advisors on May 22, during an advisory council meeting of the interim administration, the government employees began staging protests at the Secretariat, calling the law unjust and unconstitutional.

Reports suggest that according to the provisions of the amended ordinance, if government officials are disobedient, absent from work without leave, or obstruct others from performing their duties, it will be considered a punishable offence, which includes demotion, removal, or dismissal.

IANS

Tirupati-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Hyderabad due to technical snag
