Thursday, June 19, 2025
Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Shillong court extends police custody of Sonam, Raj Kushwaha

By: Bureau

Shillong, Jun 19: A court here today extended the police custody of Sonam Raghuvanshi and her ‘boyfriend’ Raj Kushwaha by two more days, while the three hitmen who allegedly murdered Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, were sent to a 14-day judicial remand.

Raj and the three hitmen — Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Raj Singh Kushwaha (21) — were arrested from various parts of UP and Madhya Pradesh, following which Sonam surrendered before the police in connection with the murder of her husband.

Earlier in the day, the five accused were taken to the Shillong Civil Hospital, where their medical tests were conducted.

