Remarkable symbol of enduring cultural bonds: PM Modi thanks Croatian counterpart for Vezdin’s Sanskrit grammar

New Delhi, June 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic for presenting him with a reprint of the first printed Sanskrit grammar — originally written in Latin in 1790 by Croatian scientist and missionary Filip Vezdin.

The symbolic gift, rooted in centuries-old intellectual and cultural ties between the two nations, marked a highlight of PM Modi’s landmark visit to Croatia — the first-ever by an Indian Prime Minister. PM Modi, after concluding his Croatia visit early on Thursday, described the gift as a “remarkable symbol” of enduring Indo-Croatian bonds. Taking to X, he wrote, “Thank you, Prime Minister Plenkovic.

This is indeed a remarkable symbol of the enduring intellectual and cultural bonds between India and Croatia! May these bonds get even stronger in the times to come.” The reprint of Vezdin’s work, handed over in a formal exchange, holds a significant historical value.

Vezdin, also known as Ivan Filip Vezdin, was a pioneering Indologist who arrived in Malabar as a missionary in 1774 and later served as the Vicar-General on the Malabar Coast. Based on the knowledge he gained from Kerala Brahmins and local manuscripts, he authored the Latin text Sanskritum Linguae Instituti, which became the first-ever printed Sanskrit grammar.

Plenkovic, in a social media post on Wednesday, said, “To the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, I handed over a reprint of Vezdin’s Sanskrit grammar — the first printed Sanskrit grammar, written in Latin in 1790… a symbol of early cultural ties between Croatia and India.”

He added that Vezdin was one of the first European scholars to seriously engage with Indian languages and culture. The Croatian Prime Minister also gifted PM Modi a book titled ‘Croatia and India, Bilateral Navigator for Diplomats and Business’, authored by Croatian diplomat Sinisa Grgica. The book offers a comparative exploration of both nations and a roadmap for future cooperation.

“This book reflects our achievements and the potential we can still realise, and we believe that it will inspire and encourage the strengthening of our future cooperation,” Plenkovic noted. Upon his arrival in Croatia on Wednesday, PM Modi was welcomed at Franjo Tudman Airport with full ceremonial honours. He was later greeted by enthusiastic members of the Indian community and Croatian citizens, who lined the streets chanting “Modi-Modi”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, and “Vande Mataram”.

At the hotel, the Prime Minister was greeted with traditional performances, Vedic shlokas, and overwhelming warmth from the crowd. “The bonds of culture are strong and vibrant! Happy to see Indian culture has so much respect in Croatia,” PM Modi said, adding, “Croatia’s Indian community has contributed to Croatia’s progress and also remained in touch with their roots in India.”

He later received a ceremonial welcome at the historic St. Mark’s Square, following which delegation-level talks were held between the two sides. Plenkovic also underlined the strategic importance of PM Modi’s visit, stating, “We welcomed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Zagreb!

This is the first visit by the Prime Minister of India — the most populous country in the world — and it comes at an important geopolitical moment. We are starting a new chapter in Croatia-India relations and creating the conditions for strengthening bilateral cooperation in a number of areas.”

