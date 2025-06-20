Friday, June 20, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Plane crash: 220 DNA samples matched, 202 bodies handed over to their families

By: Agencies

Date:

Ahmedabad, June 20:  In the aftermath of the tragic Air India crash, the Gujarat Health Department said on Friday that DNA matches have been confirmed for 220 victims, with an equal number of relatives contacted In an updated status on the identification and handover of mortal remains, the government reported that as of 11.45 a.m. on June 20, DNA matches have been confirmed for 220 victims.

Out of these, 202 bodies have been formally handed over to the families. The repatriation process included 151 Indian nationals, 34 British citizens, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian, and nine non-passengers believed to be ground staff or airport personnel.

Of the released mortal remains, 15 were transported by air while the majority — 187 — were sent by road via ambulances to respective destinations. Health Minister Rushikesh Patel shared the update via the social media platform X, assuring that the remaining mortal remains will be handed over shortly, following due identification and formalities.

Efforts continue round the clock as forensic teams, disaster response units, and state authorities work in coordination to ensure dignified handling of victims and support for grieving families. The tragic Air India plane crash occurred on June 12, involving Flight AI171, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, encountered technical difficulties shortly after takeoff and crashed near the outskirts of Ahmedabad, resulting in the deaths of 241 people on board, including passengers and crew members.

The crash also claimed the lives of several people on the ground where it crashed, including a hostel building housing medical students. Initial reports suggest a possible engine failure, but a detailed investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), along with international aviation authorities, is underway to determine the exact cause.

The impact of the crash was devastating, with the aircraft disintegrating on contact and bodies severely charred, necessitating DNA testing for identification. It is one of the deadliest aviation disasters in India’s history, prompting nationwide mourning and triggering a massive emergency response involving NDRF teams, forensic experts, and state agencies.

IANS

Assam: Five arrested, three policemen suspended for bridge collapse
Oil prices ease as Trump pauses decision on US intervention in Israel-Iran conflict
