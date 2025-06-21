Saturday, June 21, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

India to evacuate Nepalese, Sri Lankan nationals from Iran amid escalating tensions

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Tehran, June 21: As India presses ahead with Operation Sindhu to evacuate its citizens from Iran amid intensifying hostilities in the Middle East, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has announced that, upon formal requests from the governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the evacuation operation will now also include nationals from these two neighbouring countries.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy stated, “On request of the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Indian Embassy’s evacuation efforts in Iran will also cover Citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka.” The embassy also issued emergency contact numbers for affected citizens to seek immediate assistance: +989010144557, +989128109115, and +989128109109.

A Telegram channel has also been activated for effective coordination and communication. The development comes as tensions escalate sharply between Iran and Israel, following the launch of Israel’s ‘Operation Rising Lion,’ a military initiative reportedly aimed at crippling Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Iran has responded with a series of counterstrikes, leading to a rapidly deteriorating security environment in the region. In response to the mounting crisis, India initiated Operation Sindhu to ensure the safe return of its nationals from Iran.

On Saturday morning, a special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, arrived in Delhi, carrying Indian citizens out of danger zones. This followed another successful effort late Friday night when 290 Indian students, most of them from Jammu and Kashmir, returned safely to India from Mashhad after Iran temporarily reopened its airspace.

So far, 517 Indian nationals have been safely brought back under the ongoing operation. The Indian Embassy in Tehran and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) remain actively engaged in coordination and logistical support to facilitate continued evacuations.

Iran has also lifted airspace restrictions to allow three charter flights to evacuate approximately 1,000 Indian nationals — mostly students — from Mashhad, one of the cities affected by the regional volatility.

IANS

Previous article
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leads IDY celebrations at Northern Command HQs in J&K
Next article
IDY 2025: Yoga transitions individuals from ‘Me’ to ‘We’, says PM
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

IDF eliminates Saeed Izadi, a key commander and orchestrator of Oct 7 massacre in Israel

New Delhi, June 21: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday claimed to have eliminated Saeed Izadi, a...
NATIONAL

LIC Housing Finance cuts lending rates to 7.50 pc on new home loans

Mumbai, June 21: LIC Housing Finance on Saturday said it has reduced rate of interest on new home...
MEGHALAYA

GSI organises Yoga Sangam in Shillong

Shillong, June 21: The Geological Survey of India (GSI), Shillong, organized “Yoga Sangam” event at Arwah-Lumshynna Caves, Geoheritage...
NATIONAL

Shilpa Shetty: Gratitude is the highest form of yoga

Mumbai, June 21: Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty on the occasion of International Day of Yoga urged...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IDF eliminates Saeed Izadi, a key commander and orchestrator of Oct 7 massacre in Israel

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF)...

LIC Housing Finance cuts lending rates to 7.50 pc on new home loans

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 21: LIC Housing Finance on Saturday said...

GSI organises Yoga Sangam in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 21: The Geological Survey of India (GSI),...
Load more

Popular news

IDF eliminates Saeed Izadi, a key commander and orchestrator of Oct 7 massacre in Israel

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF)...

LIC Housing Finance cuts lending rates to 7.50 pc on new home loans

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 21: LIC Housing Finance on Saturday said...

GSI organises Yoga Sangam in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 21: The Geological Survey of India (GSI),...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge