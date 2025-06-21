Northeast India at the Crossroads: From Conflict to Connectivity

By Akhil Ramesh & Mmhonlumo Kikon

Over the last few years, the Northeast Region (NER) has frequently made headlines for troubling reasons—from civil unrest to inflammatory comments by foreign leaders. The region’s strategic and cultural importance has often been overshadowed by narratives centered on conflict, instability, and national security concerns. This was especially ironic, given that successive governments in Delhi had made the Northeast a developmental and diplomatic priority. Significant gains were made—many insurgent groups laid down arms, and there was a perceptible decline in violence.

However, recent developments in parts of the region have brought to light persistent challenges that demand deeper attention. These events have, at times, shifted the national and international focus away from the Northeast’s strides in development and connectivity, toward concerns around governance, social cohesion, and human security. Heightened media scrutiny—both domestic and international—has contributed to a complex and often polarized discourse. In this context, reaffirming a developmental agenda grounded in peace, stability, and inclusive dialogue becomes all the more vital.

In such a sensitive context, the Rising Northeast 2025 Summit came as a much-needed corrective—a platform to reclaim the narrative and reaffirm the region’s transformative potential.

The Summit: A Turning Point

Held in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam, the Rising Northeast 2025 Summit emerged as a watershed moment for the region. Organized by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDONER), the summit was the first of its kind in scale and ambition, drawing Rs 4.3 lakh crore in investment proposals and the participation of over 80 countries.

This event brought the national and international spotlight back to the Northeast’s strategic, economic, and technological promise. It anchored India’s Act East Policy and repositioned the NER as a key player in the Indo-Pacific vision. The summit’s tagline—“Empower, Act, Strengthen, Transform (EAST)”—summed up both intent and aspiration.

From Periphery to Priority

Indian corporate heavyweights made bold pledges. Reliance announced Rs 75,000 crore, Adani Rs 50,000 crore, and Tata committed Rs 27,000 crore for a semiconductor facility in Assam—a signal that the region was ready to leap into advanced manufacturing and critical technologies. In tandem, Rs 21,000 crore in public investment over the last decade—spanning schools, AIIMS, IIITs, and skill development—has laid the groundwork for a skilled workforce ready for Industry 4.0.

While Assam took the lead with its robust manufacturing and infrastructure ecosystem, states like Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya stood out for their commitment to sustainability, organic farming, and green energy. Tripura and Mizoram are poised to become vital gateways for cross-border trade with Bangladesh and Myanmar, enhancing India’s connectivity with ASEAN.

A New Milestone: Railway Reaches Aizawl

The recent extension of the railway network to Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, marks a historic turning point—not just for the state but for the entire region’s connectivity blueprint. Long perceived as a remote and landlocked state, Mizoram’s integration into the Indian Railways network is emblematic of a broader infrastructural renaissance unfolding across the Northeast. This development holds more than just logistical significance; it represents a strategic leap in India’s Act East vision.

Beyond enhancing local mobility and economic activity, the railway to Aizawl unlocks new pathways for regional trade, especially with neighbouring Myanmar and onward to Southeast Asia. It also strengthens India’s ability to project soft power, humanitarian access, and economic outreach through the Northeast—positioning the region as a keystone in the Indo-Pacific connectivity corridor.

In a region where terrain has historically dictated the pace of progress, this achievement signals India’s renewed commitment to bridging geographical divides with transformative intent. For Mizoram—often overshadowed in policy discourse—the railway serves as both symbol and substance of inclusion, development, and strategic foresight.

The Geopolitical Edge

India’s Northeast shares a 5,300 km international border with countries like China, Myanmar, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, making it a geostrategic linchpin in South and Southeast Asia. As China expands its influence via the Belt and Road Initiative and large-scale infrastructure diplomacy, India must respond by strengthening connectivity and commercial ties with ASEAN.

Through MDONER’s nine international roadshows, six state roundtables, and 95-country diplomatic engagement, the summit laid a comprehensive roadmap for long-term international partnerships. East Asian nations, especially Japan and Korea, have shown readiness to train professionals from the region in advanced technologies, strengthening India’s Indo-Pacific partnerships through the Northeast.

The Rising Northeast 2025 Summit has redefined the Northeast Region from a zone of conflict to a frontier of opportunity. The Rs 4.3 lakh crore in investment proposals reflects growing global confidence in the region’s potential. With its strategic location, youthful population, and natural resources, the NER stands poised to become India’s bridge to Southeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific.

The summit’s EAST (Empower, Act, Strengthen, Transform) vision sets the direction for regional development and global engagement. States like Assam, Sikkim, and Tripura showcased sectoral readiness in manufacturing, sustainability, and cross-border trade, while others reinforced their cultural, ecological, and energy assets.

To sustain this momentum, challenges such as infrastructure bottlenecks, regulatory hurdles, and security concerns—especially in states like Manipur—must be addressed through transparent governance and inclusive development models. The emphasis on skill development, green economy, and digital infrastructure provides a foundation for inclusive growth and resilience.

As global geopolitics intensifies in the Indo-Pacific, Northeast India must be treated not as a distant periphery but as a national and international priority. The Rising Northeast 2025 Summit has laid the groundwork. The task now is implementation—with urgency, equity, and vision.

(Akhil Ramesh is Director, India Programme at Pacific Forum, USA; Mmhonlumo Kikon is author & Fellow of the India Tech Policy at the Pacific Forum)