3 including juvenile held for gold-snatching from minors

SHILLONG, June 22: In a disturbing incident involving child victims, Mawlai Police has apprehended three individuals, including a minor girl, for forcibly snatching earrings from two nine-year-old schoolgirls in separate incidents in Shillong.

The accused have been identified as a 16-year-old girl from Mawbah, Mabanker Jyrwa (23) of Jaiaw Lansonalane, and Charles Myrthong (20) of Riatsamthiah.

All three were picked up following FIRs lodged by the victims’ families on June 18 and 20. Police confirmed that the stolen earrings have been recovered from New Oscar Jewellers, Mawbah, after being led there by the juvenile and the other accused.

The first FIR filed by Elinda Marbaniang of Mawlai Nongkwar Block stated that around 1:30 pm on June 18, her nine-year-old daughter was followed by a teenage girl near Wahumkhrah as she walked home from school. The girl approached the child under the pretext of asking about a classmate, followed her to Mawlai Nongkwar Block-2, removed one of her earrings and fled.

The second FIR was lodged by Sumardiam Kharlukhi of Mawlai Nonglum, who reported that around 4 pm on June 20, three unknown individuals—one female and two males—approached her home while her nine-year-old daughter was playing outside. The woman snatched the girl’s earring and fled with the others.

Authorities also noted that such offences involving minors as both victims and accused are being treated with the utmost seriousness.

This incident comes just three weeks after police arrested Dhiman Gogoi, a resident of Jorhat, Assam, for allegedly molesting two schoolgirls in two separate incidents in the Umsohsun area of the city.