Monday, June 23, 2025
spot_img
EconomyEnvironmentNATIONAL

Adani commissions India’s first off-grid green hydrogen pilot plant of 5MW capacity

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Ahmedabad, June 23: Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) on Monday announced the successful commissioning of India’s first off-grid 5 MW Green Hydrogen Pilot Plant in Kutch, Gujarat, marking a major milestone in the nation’s clean energy transition.

The state-of-the-art plant is 100 per cent green-powered by solar energy and integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), enabling it to operate completely off-grid. This represents a new paradigm in decentralised, renewable-powered hydrogen production, the company said in a statement.

“The ANIL pilot plant is India’s first off-grid 5 MW green hydrogen facility featuring a fully automated, closed-loop electrolyser system designed to respond dynamically to real-time renewable energy inputs.

This provides valuable operational flexibility, particularly in addressing the variability of solar power, while ensuring efficiency, safety and performance,” the company added. This breakthrough reinforces the Adani Group’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and leadership in the emerging green hydrogen economy.

It supports India’s ambition to become a global hub for green hydrogen production and sets a benchmark for renewable-powered industrial applications across hard-to-abate sectors. The pilot also serves as a proof of concept ahead of ANIL’s upcoming Green Hydrogen Hub in Mundra, Gujarat — a key project that will contribute significantly to India’s low-carbon future. Green hydrogen is expected to play a vital role in decarbonising sectors such as fertilisers, refining and heavy transport — and in achieving global net-zero targets.

The initiative is aligned with the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), a flagship government of India programme that aims to reduce import dependence, enhance energy self-sufficiency and accelerate the decarbonisation of energy-intensive industries — all in fulfilment of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision.

India’s vision to not only meet its domestic demand but also become a major global exporter of green hydrogen by 2030 — contributing meaningfully to decarbonization action. To drive this transition, the National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched by the government in 2023, with an initial allocation of $2.4 billion. India’s vision is to achieve energy independence by 2047 and reach Net Zero emissions by 2070.

IANS

Previous article
No martyrdom for conspiracies: Awami League slams Yunus govt’s Ordinance on July movement
Next article
Congress MP joins J&K CM’s endeavour to revive tourism in Kashmir
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Congress MP joins J&K CM’s endeavour to revive tourism in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 23: Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Renuka Chowdhury, said on Monday that in order to...
NATIONAL

No martyrdom for conspiracies: Awami League slams Yunus govt’s Ordinance on July movement

Dhaka, June 23: Bangladesh's Awami League has condemned the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for passing an ordinance related...
INTERNATIONAL

At Oxford, Annurag Batra urges the world to ‘smell the chai, not the coffee’

London, June 23: It is time for the world powers to see India differently, recognise its newfound geopolitical...
NATIONAL

Kanishka bombing anniversary: EAM reiterates call for zero tolerance to terrorism, extremism

New Delhi, June 23: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday paid homage to the 329 victims of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Congress MP joins J&K CM’s endeavour to revive tourism in Kashmir

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, June 23: Congress leader and Member of Parliament,...

No martyrdom for conspiracies: Awami League slams Yunus govt’s Ordinance on July movement

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, June 23: Bangladesh's Awami League has condemned the...

At Oxford, Annurag Batra urges the world to ‘smell the chai, not the coffee’

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, June 23: It is time for the world...
Load more

Popular news

Congress MP joins J&K CM’s endeavour to revive tourism in Kashmir

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, June 23: Congress leader and Member of Parliament,...

No martyrdom for conspiracies: Awami League slams Yunus govt’s Ordinance on July movement

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, June 23: Bangladesh's Awami League has condemned the...

At Oxford, Annurag Batra urges the world to ‘smell the chai, not the coffee’

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, June 23: It is time for the world...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge