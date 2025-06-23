Adani commissions India’s first off-grid green hydrogen pilot plant of 5MW capacity

Ahmedabad, June 23: Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) on Monday announced the successful commissioning of India’s first off-grid 5 MW Green Hydrogen Pilot Plant in Kutch, Gujarat, marking a major milestone in the nation’s clean energy transition.

The state-of-the-art plant is 100 per cent green-powered by solar energy and integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), enabling it to operate completely off-grid. This represents a new paradigm in decentralised, renewable-powered hydrogen production, the company said in a statement.

“The ANIL pilot plant is India’s first off-grid 5 MW green hydrogen facility featuring a fully automated, closed-loop electrolyser system designed to respond dynamically to real-time renewable energy inputs.

This provides valuable operational flexibility, particularly in addressing the variability of solar power, while ensuring efficiency, safety and performance,” the company added. This breakthrough reinforces the Adani Group’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and leadership in the emerging green hydrogen economy.

It supports India’s ambition to become a global hub for green hydrogen production and sets a benchmark for renewable-powered industrial applications across hard-to-abate sectors. The pilot also serves as a proof of concept ahead of ANIL’s upcoming Green Hydrogen Hub in Mundra, Gujarat — a key project that will contribute significantly to India’s low-carbon future. Green hydrogen is expected to play a vital role in decarbonising sectors such as fertilisers, refining and heavy transport — and in achieving global net-zero targets.

The initiative is aligned with the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), a flagship government of India programme that aims to reduce import dependence, enhance energy self-sufficiency and accelerate the decarbonisation of energy-intensive industries — all in fulfilment of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision.

India’s vision to not only meet its domestic demand but also become a major global exporter of green hydrogen by 2030 — contributing meaningfully to decarbonization action. To drive this transition, the National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched by the government in 2023, with an initial allocation of $2.4 billion. India’s vision is to achieve energy independence by 2047 and reach Net Zero emissions by 2070.

IANS