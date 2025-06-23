Monday, June 23, 2025
Former Andhra CM named as accused in road accident case

By: Agencies

Guntur, June 22: YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been named as an accused in a fatal road accident that allegedly occurred when an elderly man was run over by his vehicle on June 18, a police official said on Sunday.
“After analysing various evidence, it was found that the deceased came under the wheels of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vehicle,” police said.
Other accused include Jagan’s driver, personal assistant, a former MLA and a former cabinet minister, police added. (PTI)

20-year-old NCC cadet Rifiness Warjri youngest woman from Meghalaya to summit Mount Everest
