Monday, June 23, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Kanishka bombing anniversary: EAM reiterates call for zero tolerance to terrorism, extremism

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 23: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday paid homage to the 329 victims of the 1985 Air India ‘Kanishka’ bombing, marking the 40th anniversary of one of the deadliest acts of aviation terrorism in history.

He stressed the need for global zero tolerance towards terrorism and violent extremism, calling the tragedy a grim reminder of the consequences of allowing such ideologies to persist. “On the 40th anniversary of Air India 182 ‘Kanishka’ bombing, we honour the memory of the 329 lives lost in one of the worst acts of terrorism.

A stark reminder of why the world must show zero tolerance towards terrorism and violent extremism,” Jaishankar wrote on X. Air India Flight 182 was en route from Montreal to Mumbai via London and Delhi when it was destroyed mid-air over the Atlantic Ocean on June 23, 1985, after a bomb exploded in its cargo hold.

The Boeing 747 aircraft, named after Emperor Kanishka of the Kushan dynasty, had just made a scheduled stop at Montreal’s Mirabel airport, where additional passengers boarded. The flight resumed its journey toward London Heathrow before it vanished from radar shortly after establishing contact with Shannon Air Traffic Control in Ireland.

The explosion, which occurred off the Irish coast, killed all 329 people on board, including 22 crew members. The investigation revealed that the bomb had been placed in luggage originating from Vancouver, pointing to a transnational terror conspiracy.

The attack was largely attributed to the Khalistani extremist outfit Babbar Khalsa. Inderjit Singh Reyat, a British-Canadian national, pleaded guilty in 2003 for his role in assembling the explosive device. Another key conspirator, Talwinder Singh Parmar, a founding member of the extremist group Babbar Khalsa, was believed to be the mastermind behind the attack.

To mark the solemn anniversary, a high-level Indian delegation led by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri arrived in Ireland on Sunday to participate in the memorial service at the Ahakista Memorial in Cork.

The delegation includes BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and elected representatives from five Indian states: Arvinder Singh Lovely (Delhi MLA), Baldev Singh Aulakh (Minister from Uttar Pradesh), Gurveer Singh Brar (MLA from Rajasthan), Trilok Singh Cheema (MLA from Uttarakhand), and Narinder Singh Raina (MLA from Jammu &amp; Kashmir).

The commemorative event is being held on Monday at the memorial site in the presence of Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Canadian Minister Gary Anandasangaree, and several international dignitaries.

IANS

Previous article
Act of deep sacrilege: B’desh human rights body for minorities condemns vandalism of Hindu temples
Next article
At Oxford, Annurag Batra urges the world to ‘smell the chai, not the coffee’
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Congress MP joins J&K CM’s endeavour to revive tourism in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 23: Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Renuka Chowdhury, said on Monday that in order to...
Economy

Adani commissions India’s first off-grid green hydrogen pilot plant of 5MW capacity

Ahmedabad, June 23: Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) on Monday announced the successful commissioning of India’s first off-grid...
NATIONAL

No martyrdom for conspiracies: Awami League slams Yunus govt’s Ordinance on July movement

Dhaka, June 23: Bangladesh's Awami League has condemned the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for passing an ordinance related...
INTERNATIONAL

At Oxford, Annurag Batra urges the world to ‘smell the chai, not the coffee’

London, June 23: It is time for the world powers to see India differently, recognise its newfound geopolitical...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Congress MP joins J&K CM’s endeavour to revive tourism in Kashmir

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, June 23: Congress leader and Member of Parliament,...

Adani commissions India’s first off-grid green hydrogen pilot plant of 5MW capacity

Economy 0
Ahmedabad, June 23: Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) on...

No martyrdom for conspiracies: Awami League slams Yunus govt’s Ordinance on July movement

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, June 23: Bangladesh's Awami League has condemned the...
Load more

Popular news

Congress MP joins J&K CM’s endeavour to revive tourism in Kashmir

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, June 23: Congress leader and Member of Parliament,...

Adani commissions India’s first off-grid green hydrogen pilot plant of 5MW capacity

Economy 0
Ahmedabad, June 23: Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) on...

No martyrdom for conspiracies: Awami League slams Yunus govt’s Ordinance on July movement

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, June 23: Bangladesh's Awami League has condemned the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge