Response to an elder with sincere apologies

Editor,

I am writing in response to a letter published in The Shillong Times on June 20, 2025 by one of our elders, Glenn C Kharkongor which is in response to my letter to the Shillong Times dated June 19, 2025. I read his words with great care and reflection, and I truly appreciate the candidness and sincerity with which he addressed the issue.

First and foremost, I wish to tender my sincere apologies to him and any other respected elders who may have felt hurt or disrespected by the concerns I raised in my previous letter. My intention was never to cause offense or dishonour, but rather to express a personal concern as a parent of young children under 12 years who are still learning from the world around them. I reacted emotionally in a moment of concern, seeing them exposed to language I felt was not appropriate in public spaces. On hindsight, I realize that I could have addressed the matter more carefully and privately, rather than in a way that may have been interpreted as blaming or generalizing.

It is true that we may look at the same situation and interpret it differently—like seeing a glass either half full or half empty. I fully understand and respect that others may have different perspectives, and I deeply regret if my words suggested a lack of appreciation for the wisdom and value our elders bring to the community.

Once again, my heartfelt apologies to our elder, Bah Glenn Kharkongor and moving forward, I hope we can continue to foster an atmosphere of mutual respect, understanding, and care in our society.

With deep respect,

Yours etc.,

S.Lyngdoh

Via Email

Sleepwalking in the Middle East

Editor,

The Jerusalem Municipality, located on Jaffa Road, boasts a remarkable seal design featuring the Lion of Judah. Whether this emblem signifies a religious conflict as embodied by Operation Rising Lion is a matter open to scholarly debate. Nonetheless, Samuel Huntington’s seminal work, “The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order,” serves as an essential lens through which to understand these intricate dynamics.

Notably, global military suppliers such as Elbit Systems, Rafael, and IAI highlight the escalating fervour of military interventions, from the longstanding Gaza conflict to the unfolding crises in Ukraine and now Iran.

Understanding the complexities of the Middle East often begins with Israel and no place encapsulates this narrative better than Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. This profound institution houses museums and memorial sites that pay tribute to the enduring legacy of the Holocaust—a tragedy deeply ingrained in the Israeli consciousness and a driving factor behind their resolute commitment to confronting threats to their very existence.

In a pivotal article dated April 14, 2016, from War on the Rocks, “Meir Dagan: The Spy Who Learned the Limits of Power,” the late Mossad director Meir Dagan articulated his opposition to a unilateral strike against Iran, cautioning that such an action could irrevocably damage Israel’s strategic interests and empower Iran through its alliances with Hezbollah and other terrorist proxies.

The present situation is fluid and fraught with peril; Netanyahu, commonly known as Bibi, finds himself precariously balanced on a tightrope alongside his unwavering ally, Donald Trump. The historical echoes of the Iranian hostage crisis, which commenced on November 4, 1979, when Iranian students stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and took 52 Americans hostage for 444 harrowing days, serve as a stark reminder of the severe repercussions that accompany diplomatic miscalculations.

David Crist’s “The Twilight War: The Secret History of America’s Thirty-Year Conflict with Iran” provides a meticulously detailed account of the complex and often contentious US-Iranian relationship since the 1979 revolution. This work is invaluable for anyone seeking to grasp the nuances of ongoing tensions and the factors that continue to define this critical geopolitical struggle.

Yours etc.,

Christopher Gatphoh,

Shillong-10

Yoga is rooted in religion

Editor:

International Yoga Day has just gone by. In the light of this event, and the popularity of what is loosely called Yoga, it helps to remember that Yoga is and always was tied to religion. Hatha Yoga was a means of preparing the body for meditative union (which is what “yoga” means) with God. The industrial complex of the west has appropriated Yoga to a type of therapy, dissociating it from religion and India. It is sad that yoga has now reached India via the west. An American once asked an RKM monk if India had any Yoga!! Yoga cannot and should not be delinked to its religion of origin, which is Hinduism.

But worse still is the west’s appropriation of meditation, delinking it from religion and degrading it to yet another kind of therapy. True meditation is not even possible without adequate faith, and without a prior discipline of the body, through rigorous practice of the virtue of bodily and mental chastity. What most people call meditation is ordinary mindfulness. In fact, meditation without adequate moral and spiritual preparation, and without the guiding hand of a true Guru can be dangerous for the mind.

Yours etc.,

Deepa Majumdar,

Via email

Tribute to a true educator

Editor,

TS Elliot said, “To do the useful thing, to say the courageous thing, to contemplate the beautiful thing: that is enough for one man’s life.” I have but one person in mind when I think of the Elliot’s words.Sir Monotosh Chakravarty who we lovingly called Sir MC. He exemplifies each word in the above quotation. A towering personality, an example of discipline and an embodiment of compassion and kindness. Yes! That’s what Sir MC was! When I contemplate upon the quote, it seems as if the line was written to highlight the kind of person Sir MC was.

As a teacher and as a colleague, Sir MC had always imparted the best that we must be by doing things that will make us productive. As a colleague I learnt that from him the day I became a part of the English Department. He showed us by example to do the things that will make our lives productive and valuable to our students and to all who come our way. Sir had never been a man who fears but rather a man who is feared until the time meet him personally and realise the gem that he was. He was full of compassion and kindness and spoke without fear for the good of others. He was a visionary of the greatest kind.

When he took over as the Vice-Principal, Sir MC championed the need to get the students together and provide them platforms to exhibit their potential. Thus, many Clubs and Societies were born not only on paper but in letter and spirit. His presence, positive spirit and guidance helped shape many lives. One such Society is The Literary and Dramatic Society (TLDS) that I can proudly say has always had the blessings of Sir. No event, no participation, no competition would happen without Sir MC’s best wishes and blessings. He was but just a phone call or a WhatsApp message away. Sir MC may no longer be with us in person but we are certain that his spirit will guide us his students, his colleagues in every nook and corner of St. Edmund’s College. TLDS family bids adieu to you Sir with a heavy heart while your legacy lives on. Rest in peace! Rest easy dear Sir MC.

Yours etc.,

Jenniefer Dkhar,

Via email