Monday, June 23, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

VPP slams govt for announcing schemes, spending crores without positive impact

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, June 22: In a sharp critique of what it called a culture of “announcement without accountability”, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) has questioned the Meghalaya government’s performance across spheres, challenging it to produce results rather than announcing schemes and flaunting data.
VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said people of the state must stop being swayed by headline-making announcements and start asking pointed questions about their impact.
“The government rolls out schemes and declares crores in spending, but the real question is: what’s the outcome?” he said.
He pointed to glaring contradictions between claims made by the government and ground realities, especially in key sectors like education and healthcare.
“The government says they have done this and that for education, but the Performance Grading Index (PGI) has placed Meghalaya at the bottom. So where is the impact?” he argued.
Myrboh pointed out that measuring success by the number of schemes launched or funds allocated is misleading. “It’s like planting trees—you don’t count success by how many saplings you planted, but by how many trees survived and are thriving. Governance should be about outcome, not schemes.”
He further questioned the benefits of much-publicised schemes like FOCUS and FOCUS+, launched in 2023. “What has changed on the ground? Has per capita income improved? Have BPL families been lifted out of poverty? Has access to healthcare become a reality for all?”
The VPP maintained that without accountability mechanisms, even well-funded programmes remain hollow promises.
“There needs to be a report card. You can’t just throw money left, right, and centre without showing results. Governance is not a game of statistics—it’s about real impact on real people,” Myrboh asserted.
The party’s remarks come at a time when the state government has been on an announcement spree, unveiling new schemes and claiming development milestones.
But the VPP’s message is clear: without proof of benefit to the common citizen, the government’s numbers are just noise.

Previous article
Honeymoon murder: SIT arrests two more in MP
Next article
M’laya’s PGI disaster: VPP asks MDA govt not to dismiss report as outdated data
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

On top of the world: Rifiness summits Everest, makes history

SHILLONG, June 22: NCC cadet Rifiness Warjri (20) has made history by becoming the youngest and third woman...
MEGHALAYA

3 including juvenile held for gold-snatching from minors

SHILLONG, June 22: In a disturbing incident involving child victims, Mawlai Police has apprehended three individuals, including a...
SPORTS

Rain forces early stumps as India lead by 96 runs

Leeds, June 22: K L Rahul drove his way to a sublime 47 after England negated India’s advantage...
MEGHALAYA

M’laya’s PGI disaster: VPP asks MDA govt not to dismiss report as outdated data

SHILLONG, June 22: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has criticised Meghalaya’s lowest rank in the 2023-24...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

On top of the world: Rifiness summits Everest, makes history

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 22: NCC cadet Rifiness Warjri (20) has...

3 including juvenile held for gold-snatching from minors

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 22: In a disturbing incident involving child...

Rain forces early stumps as India lead by 96 runs

SPORTS 0
Leeds, June 22: K L Rahul drove his way...
Load more

Popular news

On top of the world: Rifiness summits Everest, makes history

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 22: NCC cadet Rifiness Warjri (20) has...

3 including juvenile held for gold-snatching from minors

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 22: In a disturbing incident involving child...

Rain forces early stumps as India lead by 96 runs

SPORTS 0
Leeds, June 22: K L Rahul drove his way...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge