Ceasefire now in effect, please do not violate it: US Prez Trump amid ongoing Iran-Israel tensions

Washington, June 24: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel has officially taken effect, urging both sides to maintain restraint. “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!” Trump posted on social media platform Truth Social.

The announcement came amid escalating violence in the Middle East, but President Trump’s declaration appeared to catch both parties off guard. The ceasefire claim was quickly contradicted by Iran, which asserted it had not received any formal proposal from Washington and had not agreed to a bilateral ceasefire.

Earlier in the day, President Trump wrote, “Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, ‘Peace’! I knew the time was NOW. The World, and the Middle East, are the real winners!” “Both Nations will see tremendous love, peace and prosperity in their futures. They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of righteousness and truth. The future for Israel & Iran is unlimited, & filled with great promise. God bless you both!” he added.

Earlier, Iran announced a unilateral halt to its military operations against Israel, effective 4 A.M. local time, but made it clear that the pause was conditional, based entirely on whether Israel would stop its own airstrikes and military actions. Tehran emphasised that its move was not part of any coordinated truce, but a tactical decision based on evolving battlefield conditions.

“Iran has temporarily paused its military operations,” an Iranian Foreign Ministry official said. “This is contingent upon Israel halting all offensive measures. There has been no official ceasefire agreement communicated to us.”

Meanwhile, Israel has not yet issued any official statement in response to President Trump’s ceasefire declaration or Iran’s unilateral pause. Just hours before the ceasefire announcement, Iran launched eight ballistic missiles targeting central and southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuring several others.

One of the missiles struck an apartment complex in the city of Beersheba, causing widespread damage and panic among residents. The situation remains tense, with no official ceasefire document or multilateral agreement in place as of now.

IANS