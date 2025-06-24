Tuesday, June 24, 2025
spot_img
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

Sensex surges over 1,000 points as investors cheer easing of tensions in Middle East

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Mumbai, June 24: The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp surge on Tuesday, with the Sensex soaring more than 1,000 points in early trade, while the Nifty reclaimed the 25,250 mark.

A sudden easing of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a steep drop in crude oil prices sparked a wave of buying across sectors, lifting overall market sentiment. The Sensex opened at 82,534.61, higher than its previous close of 81,896.79, and rallied over 1 per cent to hit an intra-day high of 82,937.

The Nifty, too, opened strong at 25,179.90, up from 24,971.90, and touched a high of 25,287.65. Broader markets joined the rally, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices climbing over 1 per cent.

The upbeat mood was reflected in market capitalisation as well, with the total value of BSE-listed companies rising by nearly Rs 5 lakh crore in the first few minutes of trading — from Rs 448 lakh crore to almost Rs 453 lakh crore.

By around 12:35 P.M., the Sensex was trading 850.02 points higher at 82,746, up 1.04 per cent, while the Nifty was up 262 points, or 1.05 per cent, at 25,233.9. Market experts attributed the sudden rally to the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

US President Donald Trump shared on his Truth Social platform that both nations had agreed to a complete halt in hostilities after 12 days of conflict. His announcement boosted investor confidence across global markets.

The ceasefire also triggered a sharp fall in crude oil prices — Brent Crude, which hovered near $80 per barrel in the previous session, crashed nearly 3 per cent to trade below $70. This decline came as a relief to Indian investors, since lower crude prices help reduce inflationary pressures and support growth in an oil-import-dependent economy like India.

With tensions easing, global investors moved away from safe-haven assets such as gold and the US dollar and shifted back to equities. In India, this shift helped the stock market recover from recent losses and led to broad-based buying across sectors. MCX Gold prices fell over 1 per cent in morning trade, and the dollar index also declined by nearly half a per cent.

IANS

Previous article
Israeli PM confirms ceasefire, says achieved objectives of Op Rising Lion
Next article
NSA Doval meets Russian Security Council deputy secretary in Beijing on SCO sidelines
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

NSA Doval meets Russian Security Council deputy secretary in Beijing on SCO sidelines

Beijing, June 24: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday met Aleksandr Venediktov, Deputy Secretary of the...
INTERNATIONAL

Israeli PM confirms ceasefire, says achieved objectives of Op Rising Lion

Tel Aviv, June 24: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday confirmed that Israel has accepted a ceasefire...
INTERNATIONAL

Ceasefire now in effect, please do not violate it: US Prez Trump amid ongoing Iran-Israel tensions

Washington, June 24: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel has...
SALANTINI JANERA

Estimates Committee-ni Conference-o a·dokni MLA-rang bak ra·a

SHILLONG: June-ni 23 aro 24 tarikrango Mumbai songjinmani Maharashtra Legislative Assembly-o Parliament aro State Legislatures-ni Estimates Committee-rangna ong·atenggipa...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NSA Doval meets Russian Security Council deputy secretary in Beijing on SCO sidelines

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, June 24: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval...

Israeli PM confirms ceasefire, says achieved objectives of Op Rising Lion

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, June 24: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

Ceasefire now in effect, please do not violate it: US Prez Trump amid ongoing Iran-Israel tensions

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, June 24: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

NSA Doval meets Russian Security Council deputy secretary in Beijing on SCO sidelines

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, June 24: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval...

Israeli PM confirms ceasefire, says achieved objectives of Op Rising Lion

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, June 24: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

Ceasefire now in effect, please do not violate it: US Prez Trump amid ongoing Iran-Israel tensions

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, June 24: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge