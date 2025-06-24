Tuesday, June 24, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Tynsong rues Meghalaya’s inclusion in US ‘no go’ list

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 23: As Meghalaya continues to shake off the recent horror of the honeymoon murder case, a concerning development has taken place with the US naming the Northeastern state in its Level-2 travel advisory for India, urging American citizens to “exercise increased caution” due to rising incidents of violent crimes and terrorism in India.
Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday lamented the recent travel advisory issued by the US government.
Reacting to the advisory, Tynsong, who holds the Home portfolio, said as far as Meghalaya is concerned, it is one of the safest places and this experience of safety in Meghalaya is being witnessed by lakhs of people from across the world.
“Meghalaya is the safest place to come and spend your holidays,” Tynsong told reporters while terming the US advisory as unfortunate.
He also questioned how the US government came to the conclusion that Meghalaya was unsafe.
The advisory, updated by the US Department of State on June 16, states that “rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India” and violent crimes, including sexual assault, happen at tourist sites and other locations.
It added that terrorists, who target tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls and government facilities, may attack with little or no warning.
US government employees working in India are required to obtain permission prior to travel to most areas in the states of Meghalaya, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Odisha, the advisory said, adding that permission is not required for travel to the capital of these states.

