Wednesday, June 25, 2025
140 crore dreams soar with Shubhanshu Shukla into space, ‘Tiranga’ touches the stars

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 25: Several Union Ministers on Wednesday hailed the successful launch of the space mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US, saying that ISRO astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla, is carrying the dreams of 140 crore Indians with him.

After a wait of almost 41 years, Indian Air Force Group Captain Shukla created history by lifting off to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the private Axiom-4 mission. “A historic moment! Wishing Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla great success on his mission to the International Space Station.

140 crore dreams soar with you into space! Best wishes to you and your crew members. Wish him and other astronauts all the success,” said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on the X social media platform.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said it is a proud leap for India as Shukla heads to the ISS on Axiom Mission-4. “As the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma, his journey is a testament to India’s growing prowess in space exploration, empowered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary reforms. Wishing him success on this historic mission. Jai Hind,” the minister posted on X. According to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, “our Tiranga touches the stars”.

“Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla embarks on a historic journey by becoming the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station on a commercial space mission. Group Captain Shukhla, as you rise beyond Earth, 140 crore hearts rise with you. Wishing the crew a safe and successful voyage,” said Scindia.

In his message on the way to the International Space Station (ISS), Shukla said, “Namaskar, my dear countrymen! What a ride! We are back in the space once again after 41 years. It’s an amazing ride. We are revolving around the Earth at a speed of 7.5 kilometres per second.”

“The Tiranga (Tri-colour) embossed on my shoulders tells me that I am with all of you. This journey of mine is not a beginning to the International Space Station (ISS) but to India’s Human Space Programme. I want all of you to be part of this journey. Your chest, too, should swell with pride… Together, let’s initiate India’s Human Space Programme. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat,” the Lucknow-born astronaut emphasised.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, said in a post on X: “Congratulations Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, you are the first Indian Astronaut set to embark on a mission to the International Space Station.

Indeed, a proud moment for India! ISRO’s growing global collaborations, after the reforms introduced by the government headed by PM Narendra Modi have placed India as a frontline nation in Space exploration”.

IANS

