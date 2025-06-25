Wednesday, June 25, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

England surge on benign pitch

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Duckett butchers Indian bowlers to win first Test for England

Leeds, June 24: Opener Ben Duckett hit the most defining century of his career, exposing an out-of-depth Indian attack as England comfortably chased down a tricky target of 371 to win the opening Test by five wickets after an intriguing five days of play here on Tuesday.
Duckett’s 149 off 170 balls with 21 fours and an audacious reverse-swept six off Ravindra Jadeja, along with Zak Crawley’s 65 in an opening stand of 188, followed by Joe Root’s composed 53 and Jamie Smith’s cheeky 44 made the chase look much easier than it actually was.
Having chased down 378 at Birmingham courtesy Jonny Bairstow in 2022, England once again did the same with elan on Tuesday, leaving India head coach Gautam Gambhir with an even bigger frown on his face.
England lead the five-match series 1-0.
It will be difficult to recall when was the last time that India had five centurions in a single Test and yet lost a game so comprehensively.
Shoddy fielding effort and no support for the peerless Jasprit Bumrah made matters worse for India. Indian bowlers in second innings alone conceded 44 boundaries and three sixes. Add to that the 54 boundaries and five sixes in the first innings.
There will certainly be bowling changes in the next Test but whether that will result in 20 wickets is a million dollar question.
In the final session, Ravindra Jadeja, who enjoys a favourable match-up against Ben Stokes, got the important breakthrough with the England skipper trying to reverse-sweep from the rough and his opposite number Shubman Gill taking an easy catch.
With 69 runs to get, Root brought his 150-plus Test experience to play, guiding a young Smith through and through during the unbroken sixth wicket stand that sealed the deal for England.While this was one of India’s worst fielding efforts with Yashasvi Jaiswal alone dropping four catches, skipper Gill’s relative inexperience in strategizing and taking on-your-feet decisions also became visitor’s undoing.At one point, it seemed the team’s most experienced batter KL Rahul was captaining the side, and Gambhir’s record as a coach in traditional format got a tad worse.In Gambhir’s coaching, India have now lost seven Tests out of the 11 that he has been in charge so far. The number of defeats could well go into double digits, considering the only potent match winning bowler Bumrah won’t play two of the remaining four games.
With nearly 50 overs bowled in the match, others need to step up if they don’t want the world’s best fast bowler to have another on-field breakdown.
India’s bowling cupboard lay bare and what’s on field and what’s on the bench doesn’t exactly paint a very rosy picture.
Shardul Thakur got a couple of wickets with two rank bad balls and with only 16 overs to show in an entire match, the Mumbai man’s Test career could feature an indefinite break. But then Nitish Kumar Reddy as a bowler is even worse. (PTI)

Previous article
Meghalaya sanctions over Rs 39cr for sports associations
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Participants perform yoga asanas during a programme organised by the Meghalaya Yog Samiti in association with Patanjali Yog Parivar and Bharat Swabhiman Trust, Meghalaya....

MEGHALAYA

M’laya’s hospitality training prog records 84.4% placement rate

SHILLONG, June 24: The State Skill Development Programme has recorded an impressive 84.4% placement rate under its hospitality...
MEGHALAYA

Serve with humility, purpose, Conrad tells 2025 MCS batch

SHILLONG, June 24: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday stressed on the importance of emotional intelligence, patience,...
MEGHALAYA

KHNAM tells govt to adopt Sikkim’s tourism model

SHILLONG, June 24: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) on Tuesday urged the Meghalaya government to adopt...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge