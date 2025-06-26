Thursday, June 26, 2025
NATIONAL

After 40 years, CBI arrests accused in 1985 bank fraud case

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 25: The CBI on Wednesday arrested a fugitive who had evaded justice for more than 40 years in connection with a bank fraud case, drawing to a close an extraordinary saga of prolonged abscondence, officials said.
Satish Kumar Anand, a former manager of Hapur-based Ashok Trading, and Ashok Kumar, owner of the company, were convicted in 1985 for defrauding the Bank of India of Rs 5.69 lakh.
Anand and Kumar had allegedly conspired with the branch manager in 1977 to fraudulently secure a loan for the company. The loan was sanctioned on the basis of a fabricated receipt and forged bills falsely indicating the dispatch of a consignment, the CBI said. (PTI)

