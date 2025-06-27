Saturday, June 28, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Malaysian Police arrests 36 Bangladeshis for promoting Islamic State ideology

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Kuala Lumpur, June 27: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) on Friday announced the arrest of 36 Bangladeshi nationals for their involvement in a radical movement and bringing extremist beliefs based on the Islamic State (IS) ideology into the country.

According to Malaysia’s Ministry of Home Affairs, the planned security operation to nab Bangladeshis began on April 24 and was carried out in three phases in the states of Selangor and Johor.

“In the operation, five of them were identified as being involved under Chapter VIA of the Penal Code and have already been charged in the Shah Alam and Johor Bahru Session Courts. Another 15 individuals have been issued deportation orders while 16 individuals are being investigated further regarding their involvement in this militant movement,” read a statement issued by the Home Ministry.

“As a result of intelligence and coordinated action by the Special Branch Team, PDRM found that this group was bringing extremist beliefs based on the Islamic State (IS) ideology into the country They even established recruitment cells within their communities for the purpose of indoctrinating radical beliefs, collecting funds for terrorist activities, and toppling the legitimate government in their home country,” the statement added.

Malaysia’s Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail emphasised that the country will not become a refuge, let alone a battleground, for any foreign extremist movement. “This operation proves that the Madani Government is very serious and will not tolerate any element that could threaten national security. This success also proves the efficiency and professionalism of the national security forces, especially the PDRM, in maintaining sovereignty, harmony, and public order,” the Home Minister stated.

Saifuddin Nasution reaffirmed that the Ministry of Home Affairs will continue to strengthen intelligence capabilities and double enforcement, as well as work with domestic and foreign security agencies to ensure that Malaysia remains peaceful, stable, and free from the threat of terrorism.

“Any attempt to turn Malaysia into a base of operations for militants or a transit centre for extremist movements will be dealt with firm, swift and effective action,” he emphasised.

IANS

Previous article
CM Omar Abdullah calls for collective efforts to restore J&K as India’s premier tourist destination
Next article
Bengaluru: Gang of 6 attacks businessman, robs Rs 2 crore cash
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Mask is off’: Rahul Gandhi accuses RSS-BJP of undermining Constitutional spirit

New Delhi, June 27: In a blistering barrage that has reignited political debate across the country, Congress leader...
NATIONAL

Bengaluru: Gang of 6 attacks businessman, robs Rs 2 crore cash

Bengaluru, June 27: An incident of robbery has been reported from the Vidyaranyapura police station limits in Bengaluru,...
NATIONAL

CM Omar Abdullah calls for collective efforts to restore J&K as India’s premier tourist destination

Srinagar, June 27: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday that it is the collective...
NATIONAL

Deepening partnerships across continents, PM Modi set to embark on five-nation tour next week

New Delhi, June 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a five-nation visit starting July 2, visiting Ghana,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Mask is off’: Rahul Gandhi accuses RSS-BJP of undermining Constitutional spirit

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: In a blistering barrage that...

Bengaluru: Gang of 6 attacks businessman, robs Rs 2 crore cash

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 27: An incident of robbery has been...

CM Omar Abdullah calls for collective efforts to restore J&K as India’s premier tourist destination

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, June 27: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar...
Load more

Popular news

‘Mask is off’: Rahul Gandhi accuses RSS-BJP of undermining Constitutional spirit

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: In a blistering barrage that...

Bengaluru: Gang of 6 attacks businessman, robs Rs 2 crore cash

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 27: An incident of robbery has been...

CM Omar Abdullah calls for collective efforts to restore J&K as India’s premier tourist destination

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, June 27: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge