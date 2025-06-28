Saturday, June 28, 2025
spot_img
HealthNews AlertREGIONAL

Active Covid cases in Manipur stand at 217

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Imphal, June 28: Even though the positivity rate declined by 7.5 per cent over the past two days, Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Manipur, where the cumulative number of active cases stood at 217, officials said on Saturday.

According to a senior official with Manipur Health and Family Welfare Department, of the 217 active cases, 146 were reported in Imphal West district, 52 in Imphal East district, nine in Thoubal district, six in Bishnupur, two in Tengnoupal and one each in Jiribam and Chandel district.

Except for the tribal-inhabited Tengnoupal and Chandel districts, the five districts fall in the Imphal Valley region, while in Jiribam, adjoining southern Assam, both tribals and Meitei community people live.

According to the official, till Friday night, the Covid-19 positivity rate in Manipur stood at 25.0 per cent against 32.5 per cent on Thursday. Currently, 124 people with Covid positive cases remain in home isolation (quarantine).

In the current wave, the first Covid case in Manipur was reported on June 9, when a 23-year-old woman tested positive for the infection, the state’s Health Services Director Chambo Gonmei said, adding that the woman hails from Bishnupur district. Gonmei urged the people to be on alert in view of the spread of the infection in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla earlier chaired a Covid-19 review meeting at the Raj Bhavan and advised the importance of proactive measures, adequate medical infrastructure, and community awareness to ensure the state remains equipped to handle any potential surge in cases.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, senior medical officials from the state Health Department and other authorities. The review was held in view of recent directives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on enhanced preparedness amid rising concerns of a possible Covid-19 resurgence. A Raj Bhavan official said that the health officials briefed the Governor on the state’s preparedness, including diagnostics, protective equipment, oxygen supply, ICU and isolation wards, essential drugs, and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme-Integrated Health Information Platform portal. –IANS sc/svn

Previous article
Israel calls out UN chief’s ‘blatant lies’, says ‘IDF never targets civilians’
Next article
Grateful for his effective leadership: PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Narasimha Rao on birth anniversary
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shefali Jariwala demise: Actors, singers who died at young age due to heart related ailments

Mumbai, June 28:  The demise of actress Shefali Jariwala has deeply shocked the entertainment industry. The actress is...
NATIONAL

IPS officer Parag Jain to take charge as next RAW chief on July 1

New Delhi, June 28: In a quiet but consequential shift at the helm of India’s external intelligence apparatus,...
NATIONAL

Assam Youth Congress social media handle operated from Saudi: CM Sarma

Guwahati, June 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed that the social media handles of...
NATIONAL

Country has remained united and strong during crisis: CJI BR Gavai

Nagpur, June 28: Chief Justice of India B. R. Gavai on Saturday said that whenever the country has...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shefali Jariwala demise: Actors, singers who died at young age due to heart related ailments

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, June 28:  The demise of actress Shefali Jariwala...

IPS officer Parag Jain to take charge as next RAW chief on July 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 28: In a quiet but consequential...

Assam Youth Congress social media handle operated from Saudi: CM Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

Popular news

Shefali Jariwala demise: Actors, singers who died at young age due to heart related ailments

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, June 28:  The demise of actress Shefali Jariwala...

IPS officer Parag Jain to take charge as next RAW chief on July 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 28: In a quiet but consequential...

Assam Youth Congress social media handle operated from Saudi: CM Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge