Saturday, June 28, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Airport security in India: CISF’s new vision for safer, smoother passenger experience

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 28: In a major step toward enhancing airport security and improving passenger experience, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) hosted a high-level workshop that brought together all key stakeholders in India’s civil aviation ecosystem.

The “Functional Workshop of Airport Sector,” held at the CISF Airport Sector Headquarters on Friday, saw participation from top CISF officials, security heads of 69 airports, and senior representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Delhi Police, Bureau of Immigration (BOI), Special Protection Group (SPG), National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), as well as major airlines such as Air India Express and IndiGo.

The workshop focused on making airport security not only more robust but also smarter and more passenger-centric. Here are the key takeaways and how they will benefit different categories of air travellers.

Security checks are set to become more seamless. Discussions focused on integrating biometric entry passes with facial recognition, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and FASTag integration for vehicles. These measures aim to speed up airport entry and reduce wait times at checkpoints.

Digitized Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will ensure quicker, more effective responses to any security concerns. A major focus was placed on “training synergy” among all airport stakeholders. Unified training for airport personnel — from CISF to airline staff — will standardize procedures and create a smoother, more consistent experience for passengers. Plans to set up more Aviation Security Training Institutes (ASTIs) in tier-2 and tier-3 cities will also prepare for rising passenger traffic while maintaining uniform security standards nationwide.

VIP security protocols are being upgraded with an emphasis on layered protection, insider threat mitigation, and advanced anti-drone technologies. These enhancements aim to ensure high-profile individuals travel safely, with minimal disruption to general airport operations.

The workshop also reviewed the Passenger Grievance Redressal Mechanism, with a focus on “balancing customer expectations without compromising security.” Stakeholders agreed on the need for a prompt, humane, and proactive approach to handling complaints. Platforms like AirSewa will be leveraged for real-time feedback and faster resolution.

A key theme was the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in threat analysis — using predictive analytics to anticipate risks before they materialize. The goal is “mindful use of technology,” resulting in more efficient security checks without compromising safety. Praveer Ranjan, Special Director General, CISF Airport Sector, called the workshop “timely,” citing evolving global challenges in aviation security.

He stressed the importance of continuous knowledge-sharing among agencies. Vijay Prakash, IG, CISF Airport Sector-I, emphasized the need for “seamless coordination, intelligence-led interventions, and technological integration” to anticipate and manage threats effectively. DGCA’s Director General, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, called for deeper collaboration among aviation regulators, operators, and security agencies to create a safe and passenger-friendly ecosystem.

In his concluding remarks, Jose Mohan, IG, CISF Airport Sector-II, stated, “Standardization in aviation security can only be achieved through a shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement. This workshop is not the conclusion, but the beginning of a coordinated push toward smarter infrastructure, enhanced cooperation, and a more secure and seamless passenger experience.”

IANS

Previous article
Chirag Paswan hits back at Tejashwi, blames RJD for Bihar’s past
Next article
Efforts on to form govt in Manipur at the earliest: Former CM
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Efforts on to form govt in Manipur at the earliest: Former CM

Imphal, June 28: Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday informed that the central leaders of...
NATIONAL

Chirag Paswan hits back at Tejashwi, blames RJD for Bihar’s past

Patna, June 28:  LJP (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan launched a strong counterattack on Leader of Opposition Tejashwi...
NATIONAL

Kolkata Police forms SIT led by assistant commissioner-level officer to probe law college student rape case

Kolkata, June 28: The Kolkata Police, on Saturday, announced the formation of a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT),...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh: Inhumane condition at Chittagong Central Jail sparks outcry

Dhaka, June 28: The Chittagong Central Jail of Bangladesh is reportedly housing inmates more than three times its...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Efforts on to form govt in Manipur at the earliest: Former CM

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, June 28: Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren...

Chirag Paswan hits back at Tejashwi, blames RJD for Bihar’s past

NATIONAL 0
Patna, June 28:  LJP (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan...

Kolkata Police forms SIT led by assistant commissioner-level officer to probe law college student rape case

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 28: The Kolkata Police, on Saturday, announced...
Load more

Popular news

Efforts on to form govt in Manipur at the earliest: Former CM

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, June 28: Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren...

Chirag Paswan hits back at Tejashwi, blames RJD for Bihar’s past

NATIONAL 0
Patna, June 28:  LJP (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan...

Kolkata Police forms SIT led by assistant commissioner-level officer to probe law college student rape case

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 28: The Kolkata Police, on Saturday, announced...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge