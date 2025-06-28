Saturday, June 28, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Kolkata law college rape: Police take sole witness security guard into custody

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, June 28:  A security guard attached to the law college at Kasba in South Kolkata where the rape of a female student of the same college was committed on the evening of June 25, has been taken into custody by the Investigating Officials probing the case, Kolkata Police confirmed on Saturday.

The security guard also happens to be the sole witness of the crime as per the police complaint filed by the victim. He had been taken into custody on Friday night for interrogation, since his statements would be extremely crucial for the Investigating Officials in framing the charges against the three accused persons already arrested in the case.

However, as per statements given by the victim to the police while registering her complaint on Wednesday night soon after the sexual assault on her, the said security guard was a “helpless witness”, who had no way to rescue her.

As per the statement of the victim, after she was forcefully taken to the guard room within the college premises, the security guard who was present there was forced out of the room and thereafter she was sexually assault by the three men.

However, an insider from the city police said that there were some inconsistencies in the statements given by the security guard, who is 55-years-old, and hence he had been taken into custody for further interrogation.

City police insiders said that as per the complaint of the victim, those accused of rape also video-recorded the event and also threatened to make the video viral on social media if she disclosed what happened to her.

The Investigating Officials are also probing whether the accused persons circulated the said video to others. Information has already surfaced that all the three accused in the case namely Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukhopadhyay were linked to the Trinamool Congress’ students’ wing Trinamool Chhatra Parishad.

Pictures of Mishra with different top and heavyweight Trinamool Congress leaders have already flooded the social media. While Mishra is a former student of the same law college, the other two are existing students. All three of them, on Friday, were remanded to police custody till July 1.

IANS

Previous article
Zero-dose children: India’s immunisation coverage surpasses global averages, says Centre
Next article
Israel calls out UN chief’s ‘blatant lies’, says ‘IDF never targets civilians’
