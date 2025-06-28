Saturday, June 28, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Kolkata Police forms SIT led by assistant commissioner-level officer to probe law college student rape case

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, June 28: The Kolkata Police, on Saturday, announced the formation of a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), with an Assistant Commissioner-level officer leading it, to probe the case of the rape of a law student within the college premises at Kasba in Kolkata, officials said.

The head of the SIT is Pradip Kumar Ghosal, an Assistant Commissioner posted with the south suburban division of the city police. The city police have already appealed to record the confidential statement of the victim as well as her parents. A total of four persons are in police custody now in connection with the case, the latest of whom is a 55-year-old security guard who was identified as the “sole helpless witness” in the matter.

The main accused in the rape case namely — Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, were presented at a city court on Friday and they all were remanded to police custody till July 1. All the accused trio were reportedly linked to Trinamool Congress’s students’ wing — Trinamool Chhatra Parishad. The pictures of Mishra with several top Trinamool Congress leaders have already flooded the social media.

Meanwhile, the father of Mishra, who is considered the main accused in the rape case, told a section of the media persons on Saturday, that his son had virtually no connection with his family since he passed out of the law college and claimed to have started practicing as an advocate at a city, besides working as a temporary staff at the same college.

He also said that he would not be participating in the legal process on behalf of his son. I have done my bit in getting my son educated. Now if at this age he gets booked in such a case, nothing is there that I can do now. If he is proven guilty in the matter he will be punished. But I am not in a position to stand by him. I am not even in a financial position to do that,” Mishra’s father added.

IANS

