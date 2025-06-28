WJH, SWGH get new SPs

SHILLONG, June 27: The state government on Friday implemented a minor reshuffle within the state police force, effecting transfers and appointing news superintendents of police (SPs) in several key districts, including West and East Jaintia Hills.

As per a notification issued by the Home (Police) Department, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, who has been serving as SP of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Shillong, has now been appointed as the SP of West Jaintia Hills. He replaces Chemphang Syrti who has now been posted as SP (Research & Planning), Shillong.

Giri Prasad M, the outgoing SP of East Jaintia Hills, will take over as SP of ANTF, Shillong. In turn, Vikash Kumar has been shifted from South West Garo Hills and will serve as the new SP of East Jaintia Hills.

Vikash Varma, SP of CM Security in Shillong, will now head the South West Garo Hills district as SP, succeeding Vikash Kumar.

Additionally, Ishan Gupta, serving as Additional SP in West Jaintia Hills, has been appointed as Additional SP, CM Security, Shillong, taking over from Vikash Varma.

The changes are part of routine administrative adjustments to enhance policing efficiency across the state, the notification said.