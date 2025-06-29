Sunday, June 29, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogan resonates on ISS in PM Modi’s tête-à-tête with second Indian in space

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shukla’s space sojourn marks beginning of new era for India: Modi

New Delhi, June 28: The ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogan reverberated on the International Space Station as Prime Minister Narendra Modi told astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla that his space travel marked the beginning of a new era and was the first step towards Mission Gaganyaan, India’s own human spaceflight project.
“Shubhanshu, today you are the farthest from the land of India, but the closest to the hearts of every Indian,” the prime minister told Shukla in an interaction through a video link from the International Space Station, which is orbiting the earth at an altitude of 400 km.
Modi said Shukla’s name carries the word ‘shubh’ (auspicious), and that his journey marked the auspicious beginning of a new era.
‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ chant filled up the space station as the prime minister raised the slogan towards the end of the 18-minute conversation, which was reciprocated by Shukla.
Shukla told the prime minister that his space sojourn was “not my journey alone but also our country’s”, and that he was absorbing these “new experiences like a sponge”.
“Everything is different here,” the astronaut said, sharing his experience in micro-gravity conditions on the space station.
“We trained for a year and I learnt about different systems… but after coming here, everything changed…Here, even small things are different because there is no gravity in space… Sleeping here is a big challenge… It takes some time to get used to this environment,” he told the prime minister.
The astronaut said that the space station orbits the Earth 16 times a day and that he was privileged to witness 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets every day.
“Right now, we are travelling at a speed of 28,000 kilometres per hour. This speed reflects how fast our nation is progressing and now, we must go even beyond this,” Shukla said.
Shukla reached the International Space Station on Thursday along with three other astronauts as part of the commercial Axiom-4 mission for a 14-day stay during which the crew will be part of a series of science experiments.
“When I saw India for the first time from space it appeared much larger and grander than on the map,” Shukla said in the interaction with the Prime Minister.
“You can truly feel the sense of oneness — there are no borders, no lines. It feels as if this entire Earth is our home and we are all its citizens,” Shukla said.
Modi told the Lucknow-born astronaut that his historic journey was not just limited to space, but would add fresh momentum to the march towards Viksit Bharat (developed India).
“We have to take Mission Gaganyaan forward. We must build our own space station. And we must ensure that an Indian astronaut lands on the Moon.
“Your experiences will play a crucial role in all these future missions. I am confident that you are diligently recording every bit of your experience,” the prime minister said.
Shukla said his travel to the space station was not just his personal feat but a collective achievement of the entire nation.
The prime minister told Shukla that his space sojourn would become a source of great inspiration to the youth of the country.
“I am confident that this will become a source of great inspiration. It has been a true pleasure speaking with you today,” PM Modi said.
Shukla told the prime minister that he had brought with him gajar ka halwa, moong dal halwa and aam ras (mango nectar) which was relished by fellow astronauts on the space station.
The International Space Station now has 11 astronauts from six countries. (PTI)

Previous article
 N. F. Railway resumes traffic in Lumding-Badarpur Section in less than a week  
Next article
Political slugfest in WB over rape slur on Padma awardee monk
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Activists stage a protest denouncing the three-day celebrations for the wedding between Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos as a symbol of...

Activists stage a protest denouncing the three-day celebrations for the wedding between Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren...
MEGHALAYA

NPP can become voice of NE region: Conrad

Kohima, June 28: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma asserted that his party NPP can become the voice the...
MEGHALAYA

Commendable ratings for Meghalaya’s protected areas in central evaluation

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 28: The protected areas of Meghalaya received commendable ratings in the Management Effectiveness Evaluation...
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam pushes for compulsory physical education classes in school curriculum

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 28: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma has called for a fundamental shift in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Activists stage a protest denouncing the three-day celebrations for the wedding between Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos as a symbol of...

INTERNATIONAL 0
Activists stage a protest denouncing the three-day celebrations for...

NPP can become voice of NE region: Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
Kohima, June 28: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma asserted...

Commendable ratings for Meghalaya’s protected areas in central evaluation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 28: The protected areas of...
Load more

Popular news

Activists stage a protest denouncing the three-day celebrations for the wedding between Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos as a symbol of...

INTERNATIONAL 0
Activists stage a protest denouncing the three-day celebrations for...

NPP can become voice of NE region: Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
Kohima, June 28: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma asserted...

Commendable ratings for Meghalaya’s protected areas in central evaluation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 28: The protected areas of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge