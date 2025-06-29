Sunday, June 29, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Cloudburst in Uttarkashi, eight missing

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Uttarkashi, June 29 :At least eight people have been reported missing after a cloudburst struck Baligarh along the Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district late on Sunday, causing heavy destruction in the region, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The District Disaster Management Centre stated that rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with local police, have been deployed to the site to conduct relief and rescue operations.

The victims, reportedly labourers, were working at a hotel construction site that suffered severe damage during the cloudburst, which was triggered by intense rainfall in the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the hill state for both Sunday and Monday, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at several isolated locations.

In addition to the cloudburst, relentless rainfall across the state has led to significant disruptions.

The National Highway near Nandprayag and Bhaneropani has been blocked, while authorities in Rudraprayag district were forced to halt movement on the Sonprayag–Munkatiya road due to landslides and falling debris earlier this week.

This particular road is vital for pilgrims travelling to Kedarnath. It has been completely closed near the Sonprayag shuttle bridge and the Munkatiya sliding zone, leading to a temporary stoppage of pilgrims at Sonprayag and Gaurikund to ensure their safety.

The Yamunotri National Highway has also been blocked at two to three locations near Silai Band. Officials at NH Barkot have been alerted regarding the obstruction.

In addition, the flow of the Yamuna River has been interrupted due to the accumulation of debris in a drain near Syanachatti, posing a serious threat to the hotels situated in the lower areas of the region.

Heavy rainfall is currently lashing multiple districts of the state, including Chamoli, Pauri, Dehradun, and Rudraprayag, where several link roads have been closed due to landslides.

As water levels in rivers continue to rise, the administration has issued advisories urging residents living along riverbanks to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

–IANS

Previous article
TN sets up committees to monitor caste discrimination, violence in schools
Next article
India rejects Pak Army’s claims on Waziristan suicide attack, says statement deserves contempt
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Temple worker dies in police custody, tension erupts in TN’s Sivaganga

Chennai, June 29 : A 27-year-old temple worker and a security guard, B. Ajith Kumar, died in police...
NATIONAL

India rejects Pak Army’s claims on Waziristan suicide attack, says statement deserves contempt

New Delhi, June 29:The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday strongly rejected the Pakistan Army's claim that...
NATIONAL

TN sets up committees to monitor caste discrimination, violence in schools

Chennai, June 29:To curb caste-based discrimination and violence among school students, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has...
NATIONAL

Mullaperiyar shutters to open today amid rising water levels; yellow alert in 5 Kerala districts

.Thiruvananthapuram, June 29 : Amid continuous rainfall in the catchment areas, the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Temple worker dies in police custody, tension erupts in TN’s Sivaganga

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, June 29 : A 27-year-old temple worker and...

India rejects Pak Army’s claims on Waziristan suicide attack, says statement deserves contempt

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 29:The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)...

TN sets up committees to monitor caste discrimination, violence in schools

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, June 29:To curb caste-based discrimination and violence among...
Load more

Popular news

Temple worker dies in police custody, tension erupts in TN’s Sivaganga

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, June 29 : A 27-year-old temple worker and...

India rejects Pak Army’s claims on Waziristan suicide attack, says statement deserves contempt

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 29:The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)...

TN sets up committees to monitor caste discrimination, violence in schools

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, June 29:To curb caste-based discrimination and violence among...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge