NATIONAL

From WHO to ILO, PM Modi highlights India’s achievements in health, social security

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 29 :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is steadily advancing across sectors, especially in healthcare and social protection, citing major milestones such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the country Trachoma-free and a significant rise in the number of people covered under social security.

Addressing the 123rd episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said that India is moving forward in every field — from health to social security — with the spirit of ensuring saturation and inclusion.

He began by highlighting the country’s achievement in eliminating Trachoma, a bacterial eye infection that can lead to blindness.

“A lot of you must have heard about Trachoma. There was a time when it was common in many parts of India. If neglected, this disease could lead to blindness. But we resolved to eliminate it, and I am delighted to share with you that the World Health Organisation has declared India Trachoma-free,” PM Modi said.

He credited the success to the relentless efforts of health workers and initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the Jal Jeevan Mission.

“This success belongs to our health workers who fought this disease tirelessly. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan played a major role in its elimination. The Jal Jeevan Mission also contributed significantly. As clean water is reaching households through taps, the risk of such diseases has greatly reduced,” he noted.

The Prime Minister added that the WHO appreciated India not only for eliminating the disease but also for addressing its root causes.

Turning to social security, PM Modi cited a recent report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

“According to a recent ILO report, more than 64 per cent of Indians are now covered under some kind of social protection. Social security coverage in India is among the largest in the world,” he said.

“Today, around 95 crore people are benefiting from various social security schemes, whereas in 2015, the number was less than 25 crore. This reflects a significant shift towards social equity,” he said.

The Prime Minister said such achievements are a testament to India’s commitment to inclusive growth.

“From health to social security, the country is moving forward with the goal of saturation. This is also a reflection of our commitment to social justice. These successes inspire confidence that the future will be brighter and India will become even stronger at every step,” he said.

–IANS

