I and my govt seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees: CM Mohan Majhi on Puri stampede

Bhubaneswar, June 29 :Following the stampede in Odisha’s Puri that claimed the lives of three pilgrims, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended an apology to the devotees of Lord Jagannath on Sunday and ordered an immediate investigation into the security lapses.

“Personally, I and my government seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees,” wrote CM Majhi on his official X handle.

Majhi further expressed condolences to the families of those devotees who lost their lives in the stampede at Saradhabali near Gundicha Temple. He prayed to Lord Jagannath to grant the bereaved family members of the deceased devotees the strength to withstand this profound sorrow.

He said that due to the “intense eagerness among devotees to have a glimpse of Mahaprabhu at Sharadhabali, an unfortunate incident occurred because of the resulting jostling and chaos”.

“This negligence is unforgivable. An immediate investigation into the security lapses will be conducted, and I have directed that necessary steps be taken to initiate exemplary action against those responsible,” Majhi posted.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Police, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, appealed to the devotees to follow the instructions of the police and refrain from taking videos and photos while having darshan of the holy triad near the Gundicha Temple, causing inconvenience to others.

“I am appealing to all the people to follow the directions given by the police officials at different spots. The devotees are seen taking photos from their mobile phones, standing in the crowd, causing inconvenience to others. They should cooperate with the police. A probe has been launched into the unfortunate incident which occurred earlier today. The necessary corrective measures are being taken,” said Khurania.

Speaking to media persons, the Puri Collector, Siddharth Shankar Swain, earlier informed that after the ceremonial closure of Darshan (Pahuda), when the darshan of the deities started early morning, a large number of devotees rushed toward the cordon.

He further added that around nine people complained about breathlessness. They were evacuated and taken to the hospital. As of now, the death of three devotees has been confirmed, while six others are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The stampede occurred early in the morning between 4 a.m.- 4.30 a.m. The deceased were identified as Pravati Das, Premkant Mohanty and Basanti Sahoo.

–IANS