Sunday, June 29, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Tourist dies after falling while taking selfie in WGH

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

TURA, June 28: A tragedy unfolded at the picturesque Rongkuchi Falls near Jengjal in West Garo Hills when a tourist from Assam fell from the waterfall after losing his balance while taking a selfie near its edge.
The incident took place at around 4:45 pm on Friday when Amzad Ali (20) from Nepalgaon village under Kajalgaon PS in Chirang district of Assam slipped and fell below the waterfall. He was swept away by the strong river current.
After the matter was reported to Jengjal PS, a team rushed to the spot to conduct search and rescue operations.
At around 6:45 pm, the lifeless body of Ali was recovered from the Rongkuchi River by the SDRF team. The body was then sent to the Tura Civil Hospital morgue for further formalities.

