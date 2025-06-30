Monday, June 30, 2025
Cong slams govt over official’s reported ‘lost jets’ remarks

By: Agencies

New Delhi, June 29: The Congress on Sunday cited the reported comments of India’s defence attache to Indonesia that the Indian Air Force lost fighter jets to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and accused the government of having “misled” the country.
The party also asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “refusing” to preside over an all-party meeting to take the Opposition into confidence and why the demand for a special session of Parliament has been rejected.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which quoted Captain (Indian Navy) Shiv Kumar, speaking at a seminar in Indonesia recently, that the Indian Air Force lost fighter jets to Pakistan on the night of May 7, 2025, during its targeting of terror-linked sites in Pakistan.
However, the Indian embassy in Indonesia, in a post on X on Sunday, said that the defence attache’s remarks have been “quoted out of context and the media reports are a misrepresentation of the intention and thrust of the presentation made by the speaker”.
Referring to media reports, Ramesh said in his post on X, “First the Chief of Defence Staff makes important revelations in Singapore. Then a senior defence official follows up from Indonesia.”
“But why is the PM refusing to preside over an all-party meeting and take the Opposition into confidence? Why has the demand for a special session of Parliament been rejected?” he said.
Citing the same media report, Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the Modi government has “misled the nation from the start – failing to disclose the aircraft losses during Operation Sindoor”.
“There were oblique references to losses in air combat on 6/7 May, during a briefing by the DG Air Ops (Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti) when he said – ‘we are in a combat situation and losses are a part of combat’,” he said on X.
“Then, it was left to Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan to make the first official admission of our attrition in the air while speaking to Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore,” Khera said.
“And now, in another shocking revelation by Capt. Shiv Kumar, it has emerged that the Indian Air Force lost fighter jets to Pakistan on the night of May 7, 2025, during its targeting of Pakistan’s terror-linked sites ‘only because of the constraint given by the political leadership’,” the Congress leader said.
“This is a direct indictment of the Modi Government, particularly Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. No wonder they are ducking our demand for a Special Session of Parliament like the plague,” he alleged.
They know they’ve compromised national security, and they’re terrified of what the Congress party will expose before the people of India, Khera claimed.
The Indian embassy in Indonesia said it has seen media reports regarding “a presentation made by the Defence Attache at a seminar”.
“His remarks have been quoted out of context and the media reports are a mis-representation of the intention and thrust of the presentation made by the speaker.
The Congress had last month asked the government to be truthful about the country’s losses during the conflict with Pakistan after CDS Gen Chauhan had remarked that India rectified tactics and hit deep inside enemy territory after aircraft “loss”. Gen Chauhan, however, dismissed as “absolutely incorrect” Islamabad’s claim of downing six Indian jets. (PTI)

Previous article
AFI sets July 31 deadline for mandatory registration of coaches
Next article
Joe Root looks to overtake Dravid, Smith in Edgbaston Test
