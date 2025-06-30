Monday, June 30, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi’s Trinidad visit reaffirmation of India’s commitment to Global South

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 30:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) and Ghana this week is reaffirmation of India’s focus on the Global South and takes forward the process that New Delhi initiated with the voice of Global South Summit during G20, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

The Caribbean nation will be the second leg of PM Modi’s five-nation visit after Ghana (July 2-3) and will be followed by Argentina (July 4-5), Brazil (July 5-8) and Namibia (July 9). This will be PM Modi’s first visit to the country as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit at the Prime Ministerial level to T&T since 1999.

Both the countries are seeking to expand and diversify their cooperation into major emerging areas like pharmaceuticals, tertiary care, renewable energy, digital public infrastructure, agriculture, disaster resistance and innovation and technology, along with sports, academic and cultural cooperation.

“The visit comes at an opportune time, as this year, 2025, the country (Trinidad and Tobago) is commemorating 180 years of the arrival of Indian immigrants in T&amp;T,” said MEA Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra during a special media briefing ahead of PM’s five-nation visit. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with the President of Trinidad & Tobago, Christine Carla Kangaloo, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and discuss further strengthening of the India-Trinidad & Tobago relationship.

Prime Minister is also expected to address a Joint Session of the Parliament of T&amp;T. The visit of the Prime Minister to T&T will impart fresh impetus to the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries, the MEA stated on Monday. Bilateral relations between both nations are supported by a vibrant Indian diaspora.

Out of the total 1.36 million population of T&T, the Indian diaspora constitutes nearly 40–45 per cent of T&T’s population. The diaspora, descendants of immigrants who arrived starting 1845, continues to maintain strong cultural and emotional bonds with India. PM Modi’s address to the joint session of the parliament of T&T is also being seen as symbolic of India’s traditions and democratic values, reaffirming New Delhi’s deep rooted and enduring ties with the Caribbean.

“The Speaker’s chair in the Parliament has been a gift by India, which is again a symbolic reminder of the strong democratic and parliamentary traditions between our two countries,” said Secretary Malhotra. This visit, she added, is also very special for both the President and the Prime Minister of T&T, since they are both of Indian origin, and hold pride in calling themselves as “daughters of India”.

“The entire Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is very enthusiastic about PM Modi’s upcoming visit and a large diaspora interaction event is being planned during the visit. During the visit, the PM will hold high-level discussions with both the President and Prime Minister, and the leaders are expected to cover the entire gamut of our bilateral relations, as well as regional and multilateral aspects,” the MEA Secretary mentioned.

A set of bilateral documents in different areas of cooperation are expected to be signed during PM Modi’s visit strengthening further India’s development partnership with T&T which remains diverse and robust and includes capacity building initiatives, grant based projects and health care initiatives. Prime Minister Modi has interacted with past T&T leaders on the margins of international summits, including CHOGM (2018), UNGA (2019), India-CARICOM Summits (2020 and 2024). India, in the last eight months has had several high-level visits from the global South countries, particularly from South Central America as well as the Caribbean, including visits from Presidents of Peru and Chile, Foreign Minister of Honduras and the Deputy Prime Ministers of Jamaica.

IANS

Previous article
Serve rural areas, tribal people: President Murmu tells young doctors
Next article
‘Rape and its video recording pre-planned’, say investigating sources on Bengal law college case
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Rape and its video recording pre-planned’, say investigating sources on Bengal law college case

Kolkata, June 30:  Investigating officials probing the rape of a law college student at Kasba in Kolkata revealed...
NATIONAL

Serve rural areas, tribal people: President Murmu tells young doctors

Gorakhpur, June 30: President Droupadi Murmu chaired the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS-Gorakhpur on Monday and urged young...
NATIONAL

Majority of Congress leaders in Assam eat beef, alleges CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, June 30: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress, alleging...
NATIONAL

Assam CM takes stock of gas blowout area; assures compensation to affected families

GUWAHATI, June 30: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took stock of the gas blowout site at Oil and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Rape and its video recording pre-planned’, say investigating sources on Bengal law college case

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 30:  Investigating officials probing the rape of...

Serve rural areas, tribal people: President Murmu tells young doctors

NATIONAL 0
Gorakhpur, June 30: President Droupadi Murmu chaired the first...

Majority of Congress leaders in Assam eat beef, alleges CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 30: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

Popular news

‘Rape and its video recording pre-planned’, say investigating sources on Bengal law college case

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 30:  Investigating officials probing the rape of...

Serve rural areas, tribal people: President Murmu tells young doctors

NATIONAL 0
Gorakhpur, June 30: President Droupadi Murmu chaired the first...

Majority of Congress leaders in Assam eat beef, alleges CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 30: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge