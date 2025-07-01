Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Here’s how Kangana Ranaut extended her support to Anupam Kher’s film ‘Tanvi The Great’

By: Agencies

Mumbai, July 1: Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has extended her support to Anupam Kher’s upcoming directorial “Tanvi The Great.” On Tuesday, the ‘Queen’ actress took to her Instagram stories to share a sweet post where she praised the trailer of the film.

In her heartfelt message, Kangana also expressed her excitement, saying she is eagerly looking forward to the film. Sharing the trailer of the film, she wrote, “Congratulations @anupamkherji and the whole team of Tanvi the Great, really enjoyed the trailer, eagerly looking forward to the film.”

To note, Anupam Kher essayed the role of revolutionary Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut’s directorial ‘Emergency.’ During the film’s promotions, the veteran actor praised Ranaut as one of the finest directors he has worked with.

Meanwhile, on June 30, the makers of ‘Tanvi’ released the trailer of the film on social media. The trailer gave a glimpse into the world of Tanvi The Great, introducing Tanvi as a remarkable girl whose strength and determination set her apart. Speaking about the film, Anupam Kher shared, “Everyone who watches Tanvi The Great will walk away a little kinder perhaps even changed. This film is my tribute to every person who is different but no less.

It’s the story of an autistic, brilliant, and fiercely determined girl who dreams of joining the Indian Army. This is one of the most important films of my career, and I’m confident audiences in India will connect with it just as deeply as those around the world already have.”

Marking the debut of Shubhangi, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Nasser, along with special appearances by Anupam Kher and Iain Glen. Directed by Anupam Kher, this emotional drama is backed by Excel Entertainment, led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 18, 2025.

IANS

Gautam Adani stepping into kitchens for seva sends a powerful message: ISKCON
