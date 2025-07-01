Wednesday, July 2, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India-US trade deal could accelerate growth: Surjit Bhalla

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 1: A potential trade agreement between India and the United States could significantly boost India’s economic growth, senior economist and former IMF Executive Director Dr Surjit Bhalla said on Tuesday.

He believes that external pressure from Washington, including tariff-related deadlines under President Donald Trump, is helping India push long-needed economic reforms. “If it happens, our growth could accelerate to a much higher level,” Bhalla told IANS in an exclusive interview, referring to the trade deal currently under negotiation.

“I don’t see them (US) as threats. In fact, the US and even Trump are doing us a favour by pushing us to reform,” the famed economist added. His remarks come as Indian and American negotiators work towards finalising an interim trade agreement ahead of the July 9 deadline to avoid proposed US tariffs on Indian exports.

According to a Financial Times report, the deal could be concluded as early as this week and may pave the way for a broader free trade agreement by year-end. Bhalla also praised India’s achievement of becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy and the fastest-growing among major economies.

He pointed out that while the country’s current growth rate of 6.5 per cent is impressive, India has the potential to grow even faster — at around 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent –thanks to gains in productivity driven by improved education and healthcare. “It’s great that we are the fastest-growing large economy… but we’re not reaching our full potential yet,” he said, adding that economic success should be measured by how close a country is to its potential, not just raw GDP growth figures.

He also welcomed the government’s efforts to strengthen national security through initiatives like Operation Sindhu Sudarshan. “Defence is a core national priority. More defence spending leads to more security and strengthens the economy,” Bhalla said, calling the operation a step that boosts both preparedness and economic confidence.

IANS

Previous article
Assam’s ‘golden hour’ initiative saves over 2,650 road accident victims
Next article
Wimbledon 2025: Siniakova shocks 5th seed Zheng; Wang Xinyu powers into Round 2
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Wimbledon 2025: Siniakova shocks 5th seed Zheng; Wang Xinyu powers into Round 2

London, July 1: The Championships continued to be rocked by upsets on Day 2 as Katerina Siniakova of...
NATIONAL

Assam’s ‘golden hour’ initiative saves over 2,650 road accident victims

Guwahati, July 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the state’s ‘Golden Hour’ emergency...
NATIONAL

EAM Jaishankar reiterates India’s right to defend against terrorism, asks Quad understanding

Washington, July 1: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar reiterated on Tuesday India's right to defend itself against...
NATIONAL

‘Proud of Hindi, no red carpet for English’: Maharashtra CM

Mumbai, July 1: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday declared that in Maharashtra, there is only one compulsion,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Wimbledon 2025: Siniakova shocks 5th seed Zheng; Wang Xinyu powers into Round 2

News Alert 0
London, July 1: The Championships continued to be rocked...

Assam’s ‘golden hour’ initiative saves over 2,650 road accident victims

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

EAM Jaishankar reiterates India’s right to defend against terrorism, asks Quad understanding

NATIONAL 0
Washington, July 1: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar...
Load more

Popular news

Wimbledon 2025: Siniakova shocks 5th seed Zheng; Wang Xinyu powers into Round 2

News Alert 0
London, July 1: The Championships continued to be rocked...

Assam’s ‘golden hour’ initiative saves over 2,650 road accident victims

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

EAM Jaishankar reiterates India’s right to defend against terrorism, asks Quad understanding

NATIONAL 0
Washington, July 1: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge