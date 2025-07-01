Tuesday, July 1, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Constable shot dead by govt school teacher
BAGHPAT, (UP) June 30: A police constable here has been allegedly shot dead by a government teacher, who is absconding since the incident, police said on Monday.Police said constable Ajay Kumar (32), who had come home on leave, was strolling outside the village after dinner on Sunday night, when he met Mohit Arya, a local who works as teacher in a government primary school in Saharanpur. An altercation broke out between the two first over a cricket match and later over a WhatsApp chat. When the fight escalated, the accused allegedly fired a shot from a pistol.Family members rushed Ajay Kumar to a hospital in Sonipat for immediate treatment, where doctors declared him dead. (PTI)

Woman injured in acid attack by friend in MP
JABALPUR, June 30: A woman sustained severe burn injuries after her friend threw acid on her face in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, police said on Monday.The police have detained the accused woman, Ishita Sahu, for the attack on her friend Shraddha Das in Awadhpuri colony on Sunday night, policesaid.Das sustained 40 to 45 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.The official said the women are friends, and the motive for the acid attack is yet to be ascertained. (PTI)

Businessman, family die after consuming poison over debt
LUCKNOW, June 30: Riddled with debt, a businessman here allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison along with his wife and minor daughter, a police official said on Monday.The deceased have been identified as Shobhit Rastogi (48), his wife Suchita Rastogi (44) and daughter Khyati Rastogi (16).Police said that on Monday morning, the police received information that a cloth businessman has consumed poison along with his family. The minor daughter informed her uncle about the incident, but by the time he reached there, their condition had deteriorated.A bottle of sulphas was recovered from the residence, he said, adding that the victim was troubled by a bank loan. (PTI)

Man poses as IAS officer, travels in car with ‘Govt of India’ plate
MUMBAI, June 30: Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly posed as an IAS officer, stayed at a Customs’ guest house in Mumbai and travelled in a car with the ‘Government of India’ name plate.The accused, identified as Chandramohan Singh, hailing from Bihar, stayed at the Customs’ facility by claiming to be an employee of the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.He used to move around in a car bearing the ‘Government of India’ name plate, the official said.The man had been stopped by a traffic constable in Dadar for a road rule violation, but he managed to escape by claiming he was an IAS officer.Acting on a tip, the police tracked down Singh outside a hotel in Malad area here in a car with a driver on Saturday.He initially posed as an IAS officer and showed a fake identity card, but during the probe, he confessed the documents were forged, the official said. (PTI)

Previous article
Thousands make beeline to have glimpse of deities in Puri
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Ardhendu Sekhar clinches title at 48th M’laya Chess Championship

Shillong, June 30: The 48th edition of the Meghalaya State FIDE Rating Chess Championship 2025 came to a...
SPORTS

Neeraj learning ‘concept of flow’, wants Sachin’s ‘superpower’ to handle challenges

New Delhi, June 30: Neeraj Chopra says he is “slowly understanding the concept of flow” after his celebrated...
SPORTS

Minor boxer alleges sexual harassment by woman coach; parents lodge FIR

New Delhi, June 30: A woman coach with the Sports Authority of India’s National Boxing Academy in Rohtak...
SPORTS

Real tournament will start from quarters: Sreejesh on Jr WC

Bengaluru, June 30: India coach PR Sreejesh says competing in the FIH Junior World Cup in a new...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ardhendu Sekhar clinches title at 48th M’laya Chess Championship

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 30: The 48th edition of the Meghalaya...

Neeraj learning ‘concept of flow’, wants Sachin’s ‘superpower’ to handle challenges

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 30: Neeraj Chopra says he is...

Minor boxer alleges sexual harassment by woman coach; parents lodge FIR

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 30: A woman coach with the...
Load more

Popular news

Ardhendu Sekhar clinches title at 48th M’laya Chess Championship

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 30: The 48th edition of the Meghalaya...

Neeraj learning ‘concept of flow’, wants Sachin’s ‘superpower’ to handle challenges

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 30: Neeraj Chopra says he is...

Minor boxer alleges sexual harassment by woman coach; parents lodge FIR

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 30: A woman coach with the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge