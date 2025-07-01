National Nuggets

Constable shot dead by govt school teacher

BAGHPAT, (UP) June 30: A police constable here has been allegedly shot dead by a government teacher, who is absconding since the incident, police said on Monday.Police said constable Ajay Kumar (32), who had come home on leave, was strolling outside the village after dinner on Sunday night, when he met Mohit Arya, a local who works as teacher in a government primary school in Saharanpur. An altercation broke out between the two first over a cricket match and later over a WhatsApp chat. When the fight escalated, the accused allegedly fired a shot from a pistol.Family members rushed Ajay Kumar to a hospital in Sonipat for immediate treatment, where doctors declared him dead. (PTI)

Woman injured in acid attack by friend in MP

JABALPUR, June 30: A woman sustained severe burn injuries after her friend threw acid on her face in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, police said on Monday.The police have detained the accused woman, Ishita Sahu, for the attack on her friend Shraddha Das in Awadhpuri colony on Sunday night, policesaid.Das sustained 40 to 45 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.The official said the women are friends, and the motive for the acid attack is yet to be ascertained. (PTI)

Businessman, family die after consuming poison over debt

LUCKNOW, June 30: Riddled with debt, a businessman here allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison along with his wife and minor daughter, a police official said on Monday.The deceased have been identified as Shobhit Rastogi (48), his wife Suchita Rastogi (44) and daughter Khyati Rastogi (16).Police said that on Monday morning, the police received information that a cloth businessman has consumed poison along with his family. The minor daughter informed her uncle about the incident, but by the time he reached there, their condition had deteriorated.A bottle of sulphas was recovered from the residence, he said, adding that the victim was troubled by a bank loan. (PTI)

Man poses as IAS officer, travels in car with ‘Govt of India’ plate

MUMBAI, June 30: Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly posed as an IAS officer, stayed at a Customs’ guest house in Mumbai and travelled in a car with the ‘Government of India’ name plate.The accused, identified as Chandramohan Singh, hailing from Bihar, stayed at the Customs’ facility by claiming to be an employee of the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.He used to move around in a car bearing the ‘Government of India’ name plate, the official said.The man had been stopped by a traffic constable in Dadar for a road rule violation, but he managed to escape by claiming he was an IAS officer.Acting on a tip, the police tracked down Singh outside a hotel in Malad area here in a car with a driver on Saturday.He initially posed as an IAS officer and showed a fake identity card, but during the probe, he confessed the documents were forged, the official said. (PTI)