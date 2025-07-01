Sports Snippets

Elite Women’s Boxing: Nikhat, Lovlina, Nitu enter finals

Hyderabad, June 30: World champions Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora notched contrasting wins to move to the finals of their respective weight categories in the Elite Women’s Boxing Tournament here on Monday. Two-time world champion Zareen impressed once again on home turf, defeating V Lakshaya with a clean 5-0 decision and setting up a 51kg final clash against Jyoti (RSPB). Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Borgohain cruised into the 75kg final after overpowering Sneha (Uttar Pradesh) via first-round stoppage (RSC). Nitu, the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, out-punched Railways’ Manju Rani to enter the 48kg final, setting up a title bout against Chanchal (SAI N). Saweety too delivered a commanding performance in the 80kg semifinal, outclassing Babita Bisht of All India Police 5-0. In the 65kg division, former youth world champion Ankushita Boro (TOPS) out-boxed Amita Kundu (AIP) to win 5-0 and will take on Shashi (RSPB), who beat Telangana’s Yashi Sharma by the same margin, in the final. Preeti (TOPS) and Tanu (SSCB) won their respective 54kg semifinals to set up a high-octane final, while Babirojsana Chanu (RSPB) and Kamaljeet Kaur Gill (AIP) progressed in 57kg, the latter after a 3:2 split decision victory. Among other standout names, Alfiya Pathan (RSPB) recorded an RSC win in the second round to reach the 80kg final, where she will meet Saweety. Ritika (SAI N) and Shivani Tomar (AIP) will face off in the 80+kg final after decisive wins over Neha (RSPB) and Mankirat Kaur (PUN), respectively. (PTI)

Hitesh, Sachin Siwach shine as India begin World Boxing Cup

Astana, June 30: Hitesh and Sachin Siwach led India’s charge with dominant performances, securing unanimous decision victories in their opening preliminary bouts at the World Boxing Cup here on Monday. Hitesh, who won gold at the Brazil leg of World Boxing Cup earlier this year, outclassed Kan Chia-Wei of Chinese Taipei 5-0 in the light middleweight division at the Beeline Arena. Sachin, a bronze winner in Brazil, was equally convincing in his 5-0 win over Canada’s Al-Ahmadieh Keoma-Ali in the lightweight category. In the women’s competition, Minakshi began her campaign with a clean 5-0 win over Australia’s Madeleine Bowen in the light flyweight division, while Muskan edged England’s Kerry Davis 3-2 in a closely contested middleweight category bout. India had claimed six medals at the previous World Boxing Cup leg in Brazil. (PTI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal to continue playing for Mumbai

Mumbai, June 30: Indian Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will continue to play for domestic giants Mumbai after the state cricket body on Monday approved the withdrawal of his earlier request for a No Objection Certificate (NOC). The 23-year-old Jaiswal had surprised one and all in April by writing to the MCA, seeking NOC to represent a different state. Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had initially accepted his request for the NOC. Jaiswal was headed to Goa and was even set to become their captain in domestic competitions. However in May, Jaiswal wrote to the MCA seeking the withdrawal of his request to be issued the NOC. On Monday, the apex council of the MCA approved Jaiswal’s request to withdraw the NOC. (PTI)

MS Dhoni files trademark for ‘Captain Cool’ moniker

New Delhi, June 30: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed for the trademark of his iconic name, ‘Captain Cool’, with the Trade Marks Registry portal. As per media reports, Dhoni aims to use this trademark for services like training and coaching. His application has been approved and officially advertised. The trademark appeared in the official journal on June 16, 2025. Known for his calm and composed style, which led to India winning three major ICC tournaments under his leadership, Dhoni has leaned into his persona and been innovative with marketing in recent times. His advertisement featuring the song ‘Bole jo Koyal’ showed him using the trending ‘Thala for a reason’ is a great example of Dhoni’s ever-growing presence off the pitch. Recently, Dhoni has been inducted into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame. (IANS)

Azhar Mahmood appointed Pak’s acting red-ball head coach

Lahore, June 30: Former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood was on Monday elevated to the post of Pakistan’s acting red-ball head coach until the conclusion of his current contract, which runs until April next year. Mahmood had signed a two-year contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board in April last year as assistant coach across formats along with Australia’s Jason Gillespie (Tests) and South Africa’s Gary Kirsten (limited overs), who have both moved on. “The Pakistan Cricket Board today announces Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s team. Azhar will serve in this role until the conclusion of his current contract,” the PCB said in a statement. “A seasoned cricketing mind, Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience. Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side, Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team’s strategic core. “His deep knowledge of the game, combined with hands-on international exposure and proven success in the English county circuit, make him exceptionally well-suited for this position,” the PCB added. The 50-year-old Mahmood played 21 Tests and 143 ODIs for Pakistan between 1996 and 2007. (PTI)

Inaugural edition of World Super Kabaddi League to be held in Dubai

New Delhi, June 30: The organisers of the World Super Kabaddi League (WSKL) on Monday announced that the inaugural edition of the tournament, featuring about 30 countries, will be held in Dubai, tentatively in February-March next year. Backed by the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF), WSKL will adopt a franchise-based model featuring eight teams in its inaugural season. Each team will have a strong international presence alongside Indian talent. The league has committed a total player purse of Rs 48 crore across its eight franchises, underscoring the strong investment appetite for this new sports property. WSKL has already secured interest and participation from prominent kabaddi nations including South Korea, Iran, Thailand, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan, Canada, and the United States, with discussions underway to onboard additional countries. (PTI)