Without EV subsidies, Musk to close up shop, head back home to South Africa: Trump

New Delhi, July 1: US President Donald Trump has issued a deportation warning for Tesla and Space CEO Elon Musk who also served as his former advisor, saying the tech billionaire may need to “close up shop” and move back to South Africa in absence of electric vehicle (EV) subsidies.

Trump’s warning on his Truth Social platform late on Tuesday (US time) came amid the feud between him and Musk over the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’. “Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one. Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!” the US President further added. Trump had appointed Musk the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Meanwhile, Musk has threatened to unseat the lawmakers who support the unpopular package. “Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame,” Musk, who was Trump’s presidential advisor till May, said in a post on X. “And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” he added.

Musk also warned that he would launch a new party — the American Party — if lawmakers pass Trump’s spending bill in the Senate. The US Senate on Saturday narrowly advanced President Trump’s major tax-cut and spending bill, marking a key procedural step toward passing the legislation before the upcoming July 4 recess. The 940-page package, formally titled the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, was approved in a 51-49 procedural vote late Saturday night, setting the stage for formal debate. The bill aims to extend the 2017 tax cuts, cut other taxes and boost military and border security spending, while offsetting revenue losses through deep cuts to Medicaid, food stamps, renewable energy and other social welfare programmes.

IANS