MEGHALAYA Hawkers resume business in the evening after the protest. (ST) By: By Our Reporter Date: July 2, 2025 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleHawkers and street vendors from Khyndai Lad protest outside the Main Secretariat on Tuesday. Related articles MEGHALAYA Hawkers and street vendors from Khyndai Lad protest outside the Main Secretariat on Tuesday. MEGHALAYA Govt warns cops not to collect money from truckers SHILLONG, July 1: The state government on Tuesday issued a stern ultimatum to police officials accused of demanding... MEGHALAYA NEHUSU blames VC for decrease in funding SHILLONG, July 1: The North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) has blamed NEHU Vice Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar... MEGHALAYA Troubled relationship turns into utter horror Mairang Tradegy SHILLONG, July 1: Phyrnailin Kharsyntiew (27) was attempting to end her relationship with 25-year-old Roberto Marngar due...