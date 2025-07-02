Wednesday, July 2, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Northeast has become India’s engine towards Viksit Bharat: Jyotiraditya Scindia

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 2: India’s 36 states and Union Territories are like a train and the northeastern region, under the dynamic vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has definitely become the engine of that train on way to the Viksit Bharat at 2047, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, said on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS in the national capital, Scindia said in the last 65 years, the northeast was blocked from witnessing development and progress and in the last 11 years alone, the region has truly been transformed – whether it is roads, railways, air services, healthcare, social security and so on.

“PM Modi has visited the northeastern region about 70 times, which is a record in itself. If you collect all the visits of all the Prime Ministers in the last 65 years, then even they have not been able to visit northeast so many times,” said the Union Minister, adding that in the last 11 years, the northeastern part of our country has been the labyrinth of diversity, resources and a wonderful weave of tapestry.

The recently concluded ‘Rising North East Investors Summit 2025’ attracted investments worth around Rs 5 lakh crore, making the region a true engine of India’s overall progress. “Where there used to be nine airports in 2014, 17 airports have been built in the northeast. States like Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim did not even have a single airport for 65 years.

Today, Arunachal Pradesh has four airports and Sikkim has one airport,” the minister told IANS. “There were 10,000 km of national highways in 2014. Today, there are 16,000 km of national highways. That means whatever was built in 65 years, almost the same amount has been built in 10 years,” Scindia informed, adding that in rural areas, 40,000 kms of roads have been developed and nearly 2,000 kms of railway lines are currently being built.

“We are committed to providing rail services to all eight states with an outlay of Rs 80,000 crore. Today, rail services are available in five states. We will provide rail services to the remaining three states by 2027,” said the minister.

The northeastern region holds the key to India’s $30-trillion vision towards Viksit Bharat@2047, according to the minister. At the ‘Rising North East Investors Summit 2025’, Scindia said that the northeastern region has emerged as a hub of global partnership and mutual interest.

IANS

Previous article
Once on ventilator, BSNL ready to serve the nation again: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Next article
Assam Cong demands CBI probe into ‘anomalies’ in dairy project
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

With 70 visits, PM Modi has been in Northeast more times than all other PMs combined: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi, July 2: Union Communications and Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday praised...
NATIONAL

Students’ body files PIL in HC against Assam govt’s ‘pushback’ policy

GUWAHATI, July 2: The All BTC Minority Students Association has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in Gauhati...
NATIONAL

Assam CM meets Gadkari; discusses key infra projects

GUWAHATI, July 2: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met Union road transport and highways minister...
News Alert

Assam Cong demands CBI probe into ‘anomalies’ in dairy project

GUWAHATI, July 2: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

With 70 visits, PM Modi has been in Northeast more times than all other PMs combined: Jyotiraditya Scindia

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 2: Union Communications and Development of...

Students’ body files PIL in HC against Assam govt’s ‘pushback’ policy

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, July 2: The All BTC Minority Students Association...

Assam CM meets Gadkari; discusses key infra projects

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, July 2: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

Popular news

With 70 visits, PM Modi has been in Northeast more times than all other PMs combined: Jyotiraditya Scindia

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 2: Union Communications and Development of...

Students’ body files PIL in HC against Assam govt’s ‘pushback’ policy

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, July 2: The All BTC Minority Students Association...

Assam CM meets Gadkari; discusses key infra projects

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, July 2: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge