Wednesday, July 2, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Out of 1,400 surveyed vendors, 760 eligible

SHILLONG, July 1: Out of 1,400 vendors surveyed across 12 vending locations, 760 were found to be eligible, the Urban Affairs department said on Tuesday.
In Khyndai Lad, 399 vendors were surveyed, of which 349 were deemed eligible. In the G.S. Road area, 205 vendors were surveyed, with 128 found eligible.
At Motphran, 155 vendors were surveyed, and 32 were found eligible. In Iew Mawlong, out of 143 surveyed vendors, 66 were declared eligible. In Jail Road, also with 143 vendors surveyed, 99 were found eligible. In Laitumkhrah-Fire Brigade, 114 vendors were surveyed, but only 22 were eligible.
An additional 8 vendors were surveyed in Fire Brigade, with none eligible.
At Ward’s Lake, none of the 26 surveyed vendors were found eligible. In the Polo area, 37 vendors were surveyed, and 26 were declared eligible. At Barik, 55 vendors were surveyed, and 25 were found eligible.
In Dhankheti, all 12 surveyed vendors were deemed ineligible. In Qualapatty, all 48 surveyed vendors were found eligible. In Wahthapbru, none of the 6 surveyed vendors were eligible.
At Laban, only 2 of the 17 surveyed vendors were found eligible.
In the Assembly area, one vendor was surveyed and found ineligible.
At Governor’s House, 5 vendors were surveyed, with 2 deemed eligible. At Malki, none of the 12 surveyed vendors were found eligible.
Similarly, at Lumshatsngi, all 4 vendors surveyed were ineligible. In Red Cross, 4 vendors were surveyed, and 2 were found eligible.
Finally, all surveyed vendors in Umsohsun (2), Quinton Road (3), and Lachumiere (1) were found to be eligible.

