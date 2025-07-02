Quad foreign minister raises alarm over deepening crisis in Myanmar

Washington, July 2: The Quad Foreign Ministers have expressed grave concern about the worsening crisis in Myanmar and its regional implications, and called on the regime to adhere to their ceasefire commitment.

“We remain deeply concerned by the worsening crisis in Myanmar and its impact on the region. We call on the regime to adhere to its commitment to a ceasefire, and call on all parties to implement, extend and broaden ceasefire measures,” read a joint statement issued from the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Washington on Wednesday (US time).

We reaffirm our strong support for ASEAN’s efforts, including calling for the full and effective implementation of the Five Point Consensus in seeking an inclusive, durable, and peaceful resolution to the crisis,” it said.

“We call on all parties to allow safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance. We are also concerned about the impact of the crisis on regional security and the spread of transnational crimes. We are committed to fighting cybercrime and online scam operations,” the statement added.

Recently, in a briefing to the Human Rights Council in Geneva, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk described Myanmar as a country gripped by war, repression and deepening suffering.

He mentioned that since the military coup in February 2021, nearly 6,800 civilians have been killed and over 22,000 remain arbitrarily detained, adding that humanitarian needs have soared, with nearly 22 million people in need of assistance and more than 3.5 million displaced by conflict.

“Despite massive challenges, people from across society are striving to build a peaceful, sustainable, democratic and diverse Myanmar, grounded in human rights,” Turk said. According to the UN human rights chief, following the March 28 earthquake that killed nearly 4,000 people and left six million in urgent need, the military intensified attacks instead of facilitating relief.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) documented more than 600 military strikes since the quake — 94 per cent of them occurring during supposed ceasefires — with schools, religious sites and other protected locations frequently targeted.

Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation in Myanmar, echoed Turk’s warnings, raising alarm over a collapse in international humanitarian support and the military’s repression.

“The junta has chosen to use aid as a weapon. I have spoken with humanitarian workers physically blocked at checkpoints and received reports of earthquake survivors evicted from shelters with no place to go,” he told the Council.

Myanmar’s military took power in a coup on February 1, 2021, after declaring the results of the November 2020 elections invalid. Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s former leader, had been held at an unknown location since February following the coup; she was reportedly tried in a closed court with no access for observers.

IANS