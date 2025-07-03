Thursday, July 3, 2025
News AlertREGIONAL

Satellite township project: Assam Cong leader moves Commission over ‘threat’ to indigenous communities

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, July 3: Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has sought the intervention of the National Commission of Scheduled Tribes for safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of indigenous communities in the wake of the state government’s decision to set up a satellite township project in the Barduar Tea Estate area near Palasbari in Kamrup district.

In a letter to the chairperson of the Commission, the Opposition leader stated that the state government’s “unilateral” decision to set up the satellite township project would have consequences for indigenous communities, and therefore, requested intervention under Article 338A (5) of the Constitution of India (Promote and Protect Scheduled Tribes’ Rights and Welfare)- the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

“A memorandum was submitted to the Assam chief minister through the circle officer, where concern was raised for 2100 families residing in the area for generations. The displacement for the project would pose threats to the culture, language, and socio-economic fabric of the indigenous Rabha, Garo, and other population belonging to the Scheduled Tribe,” Saikia stated.

“Approximately 600 families possess kacha khaitan (a preliminary version of the official land ownership document), which can be considered proof of their landholding in the locality of displacement. This region holds historical importance as the former site of the Rabha Kingdom of Barduar; however, the Assam government neglected its responsibility to provide adequate land,’ he stated.

“A promise was made in 2021 to indigenous people for discussions to take place, with the MLA-elect Hemanga Thakuria in December 2024, promising land pattas to the people. However, there has not been any significant commitment observed towards the community or the rightful landholders, except for the proposal in the Annual Budget 2025-26 tabled before the state Assembly by the state government to build Borduar as a satellite township of Palasbari as one of the urban centres in the state,” Saikia, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, stated.

He further recalled that the Assam government’s decision faced opposition from the Rabha community, who protested the decision and the government’s failure to conduct a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to evaluate and mitigate potential impacts on local ecosystems, including wetlands, forests and tea plantations.

In addition, he stated, “Social impact assessment was overlooked, especially regarding indigenous rights and tribal land tenure, as the project violates the Assam (Temporary Settled Areas) Tenancy Act 1971 and did not consider protection to the tribal population under the Schedule VI of the Constitution of India (Administration of Tribal Areas in the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram).”

