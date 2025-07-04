Friday, July 4, 2025
Paul Lyngdoh inaugurates year-long silver jubilee of SSIRPD

By: Agencies

Shillong, July 4: Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh formally inaugurated the year-long silver jubilee celebration of the State Society for the Implementation of the Rehabilitation for Persons with Disabilities (SSIRPD) on Friday. The inaugural programme was held at the Soso Tham Auditorium.
In his address, Lyngdoh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing a range of interventions aimed at supporting Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). He emphasized that the government not only seeks to care for PWDs but also to empower them so their talents, abilities, and unique skills become assets to the state.
Commissioner and Secretary in charge of Welfare, Pravin Bakshi, highlighted the importance of policy-backed budgetary support to bring meaningful changes in the lives of PWDs. He urged educational institutions, government agencies, civil society organizations, and the public to actively engage in efforts to improve the well-being of persons with disabilities.
The event also featured the official launch and screening of the disability anthem.

Previous article
NIA raids private office near Dalai Lama’s palace in McLeodganj, owner’s Khalistani links suspected
