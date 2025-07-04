Friday, July 4, 2025
'Sugandhi Pokhilar Kobi' Hiren Bhattacharyya remembered at RGU

Guwahati, July 4: To honour the legacy of the beloved Assamese poet Hiren
Bhattacharyya, fondly remembered as ‘Sugandhi Pokhilar Kobi’, the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika
Centre for Creativity, Royal Global University, organized a heartfelt commemorative
programme today on his death anniversary.

The event was a celebration of Bhattacharyya’s poetic genius and his enduring contributions to Assamese literature.

The programme began with a floral tribute to the legendary poet by Prof. Amarjyoti Choudhury, Emeritus Professor, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity;
Prof. Shiela Bora, Advisor, Dept. of History; Prof. Bhuban Barooah, Dean, Royal School of
Language; Prof. Krishna Barua, Department of English; and Mr. P.J. Baruah, Distinguished
Professor, Royal School of Communication and Media; apart from others, accordimg to a RGU Press release.

Prof. Amarjyoti Choudhury, in his address, reminisced: “Hiru da lived like an ordinary man
but had a larger-than-life aura. He taught us how to recite poetry—not just with our voices,
but with our hearts.”

Describing Bhattacharyya as a luminary in Assamese literature, Prof. Choudhury remarked that his verses, often succinct yet profound, carried emotions of love, patriotism, and revolution.  His poems are like a breath of fresh air on a sultry summer day—soothing, soulful, and full of hope, he added.

The event featured poetry recitations by Prof. Bhuban Barooah; Sattyakee D’com Bhuyan,
Deputy Dean of Students’ Welfare; Dr. Stuti Goswami and   Ayushman Devraj from the
Department of English; and Saswati Bordoloi from the IKS Cell.

A soulful musical tribute was presented by Pranab J. Sarma, adding melody to the mood of remembrance.

Earlier, the welcome address was delivered by Dr. Pronami Bhattacharyya from the
Department of English, and the event concluded with a vote of thanks by anchor Rituparna
Das Borah. The programme served not only as a tribute but also as a reminder of Hiren
Bhattacharyya’s timeless influence on generations of readers and poets.

‘Resilient economy’: India’s forex reserves cross $700 billion mark again
India does not take any position on matters of faith: MEA on Dalai Lama succession row
