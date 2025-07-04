Friday, July 4, 2025
Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister recites PM Modi’s poem during welcome address

Port of Spain, July 4: In a heartfelt and symbolic gesture, Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamala Persad Bissessar quoted a poem written by PM Narendra Modi from his Gujarati poetry book ‘Aankh Aa Dhanya Che’, drawing a deep cultural connection.

The poem she recited read (loosely translated): “In the recesses of my mind I travel far into the past And each phase I see unfolds a memory My recall comes with ease Each visage is easily recognised Nothing stays hidden For thus is the truth plain to see For our companions With whom we suffered Never forgotten Together endured those sufferings They become the journey in the end.”

PM Bissessar used the verses to reflect the enduring bond between India and the Caribbean and to celebrate PM Modi’s deep cultural roots and emotional ties with the global Indian diaspora. In her address, the Trinidadian Prime Minister delivered glowing praise for PM Modi, describing his visit as a moment of profound honour and shared history.

“We are graced by the presence of someone who is near and dear to us. We are graced by a leader whose visit is not just a matter of protocol but a profound honour for us. I am deeply privileged to welcome one of the world’s most respected, most admired visionary leaders, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.”

She continued, “Prime Minister, you are a transformational force who has refined governance of India and positioned your country as a prominent and dominant global power. Through your visionary and futuristic initiatives, you have modernised the Indian economy, empowered over a billion citizens, and above all, you have instilled pride into the hearts of all Indians all over the world.”

She also highlighted PM Modi’s lasting contributions to the Indian diaspora and his humanitarian leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially through India’s global Vaccine Maitri initiative. This is PM Modi’s first visit to the country as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Caribbean nation since 1999. The visit comes at the invitation of Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister.

