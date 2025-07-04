Friday, July 4, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

We bow to you, Sir: Trinidad & Tobago PM showers praise on PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Port of Spain, July 4:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the highest civilian award of the Caribbean nation, as announced by the country’s Prime Minister, Kamala Persad Bissessar, while delivering glowing praise for the Indian PM.

The honour is being bestowed in recognition of his global leadership, deep ties with the Indian diaspora, and his humanitarian efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. In her address, Trinidad &amp; Tobago Prime Minister Kamala Persad Bissessar delivered glowing praise for PM Modi, calling his visit a moment of pride and shared history.

“We are graced by the presence of someone who is near and dear to us, she said, adding, “We are graced by a leader whose visit is not just a matter of protocol but a profound honour for us. I am deeply privileged to welcome one of the world’s most respected, most admired visionary leaders, Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India,” she said.

“Prime Minister, you are a transformational force who has refined governance of India and positioned your country as a prominent and dominant global power,” she added. Praising PM Modi’s vision, she mentioned, “Through your visionary and futuristic initiatives, you have modernised the Indian economy, empowered over a billion citizens, and above all, you have instilled pride into the hearts of all Indians all over the world.”

Recalling PM Modi’s earlier visit to the country in 2002, she said: “On your first visit to the country in 2002, you were not the Prime Minister but a cultural ambassador. Today, you return as head of government of more than 1.4 billion people — a distinguished and celebrated leader whose influence transcends boundaries. We bow to you, Sir.”

The Trinidadian Prime Minister also lauded PM Modi’s commitment to the Indian diaspora and his efforts in preserving shared heritage and culture. She also highlighted India’s critical support to the Caribbean during the pandemic through its global vaccine initiative. “Under your leadership, India has extended its hand to the world, never more so than through your compassion and benevolence with the Vaccine Initiative four years ago. You, sir, ensured that vaccines and supplies reach even the smallest nations, including Trinidad and Tobago. Through your benevolence, you brought hope and calm where there was fear. This was more than diplomacy, this was an act of kinship, an act of shared humanity and an act of love.”

“This is one of the many reasons that we are deeply proud to bestow upon you The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, our nation’s highest honour,” she added. The honour from Trinidad and Tobago adds to a growing list of accolades received by PM Modi during his current tour.

Earlier, Barbados, Guyana, and Dominica also conferred their highest national honours upon him. Guyana and Dominica awarded PM Modi for his exceptional leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his outstanding contributions to the global community, as well as for strengthening bilateral ties with the two Caribbean nations.

IANS

Previous article
From food to mental health, Shubhanshu Shukla reveals life in space with students
Next article
Beginning of America’s new golden age: Trump lauds ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

OP Jindal Global University signs MoUs with colleges at University of Cambridge for Law & Fintech programmes

Cambridge (UK), July 4:  To deepen international academic partnerships with world-renowned educational institutions, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU)...
NATIONAL

Air India denies allegations of forcing AI 171 crash victims’ families to disclose financial dependency

New Delhi, July 4:  Air India has denied allegations from British law firm Stewarts Law that it forced...
News Alert

2nd Test: Jadeja hails ‘much grown’ skipper Gill after Edgbaston masterclass

Birmingham, July 4:  Ravindra Jadeja lavished praise on Shubman Gill after the Indian captain’s monumental double century powered...
Health

Traditional medicine crucial to achieving global goals of Universal Health Coverage: Ayush Ministry

New Delhi, July 4:  Global goals like Universal Health Coverage (UHC) can only be met when traditional medicine...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

OP Jindal Global University signs MoUs with colleges at University of Cambridge for Law & Fintech programmes

NATIONAL 0
Cambridge (UK), July 4:  To deepen international academic partnerships...

Air India denies allegations of forcing AI 171 crash victims’ families to disclose financial dependency

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 4:  Air India has denied allegations...

2nd Test: Jadeja hails ‘much grown’ skipper Gill after Edgbaston masterclass

News Alert 0
Birmingham, July 4:  Ravindra Jadeja lavished praise on Shubman...
Load more

Popular news

OP Jindal Global University signs MoUs with colleges at University of Cambridge for Law & Fintech programmes

NATIONAL 0
Cambridge (UK), July 4:  To deepen international academic partnerships...

Air India denies allegations of forcing AI 171 crash victims’ families to disclose financial dependency

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 4:  Air India has denied allegations...

2nd Test: Jadeja hails ‘much grown’ skipper Gill after Edgbaston masterclass

News Alert 0
Birmingham, July 4:  Ravindra Jadeja lavished praise on Shubman...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge