Saturday, July 5, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Contraband worth Rs 1.44 crore seized in Mizoram, 11 people held

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Aizawl, July 5: Assam Rifles and other security forces have seized contraband worth over Rs 1.44 crore and arrested 11 drug peddlers, including two women, in Mizoram during the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

An official said that acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of contraband foreign cigars in Siaha District, an Area Domination Patrol (ADP) was launched by Assam Rifles along with Mizoram police at Tlangpuikawn areas.

The security personnel intercepted four vehicles and recovered 83 cartons of foreign Cigars (Burmese Cheroot) worth Rs 62.25 lakh from the vehicles. Four people aged between 20 to 27 years were arrested in this connection. In another incident, the Assam Rifles, along with officials of the Excise and Narcotics Department, established a check post at New Dawn to Hnahthial road in Siaha District and intercepted four suspects.

Upon thorough search, heroin weighing 109.08 grams valued at Rs 81.81 lakh was recovered from the four drug traffickers, including two women. In the third operation, the Assam Rifles and the state police jointly arrested three individuals from the Chawngte areas of Lunglei District and recovered 373 packets, containing approximately 124 litres of locally made alcohol worth Rs 93,250.

All 11 smugglers and the seized drugs and contraband were handed over to the police for undertaking legal action. The security officials suspect that all the contraband was smuggled from Myanmar. The Siaha District has an unfenced border with Myanmar, while the Lunglei District shares a border with Bangladesh.

Myanmar’s Chin state is a hub for smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contraband through six Mizoram districts — Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip. Mizoram shares 510 km and 318 km of unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, respectively.

IANS

Previous article
Kasba law student rape: College governing body meeting records under scanner
Next article
Dalai Lama attends ‘Long Life Prayer’ organised by Tibetan adminstration ahead of 90th birthday
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

Disaster

BSF personnel sensitised on human-elephant interaction, wildlife crime in SWKH

Guwahati, July 5: The Meghalaya Forest Department organised an outreach programme for the personnel of the 193rd Border...
NATIONAL

Dalai Lama attends ‘Long Life Prayer’ organised by Tibetan adminstration ahead of 90th birthday

New Delhi, July 5: A day before his 90th birthday, exiled Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai...
NATIONAL

Kasba law student rape: College governing body meeting records under scanner

Kolkata, July 5: The minutes of successive governing body meetings of South Calcutta Law College (New Campus), located...
INTERNATIONAL

12 nations to get US tariff letters on Monday, says Trump

New Delhi/Washington, July 5: US President Donald Trump has signed tariff letters on exports from 12 countries, which...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BSF personnel sensitised on human-elephant interaction, wildlife crime in SWKH

Disaster 0
Guwahati, July 5: The Meghalaya Forest Department organised an...

Dalai Lama attends ‘Long Life Prayer’ organised by Tibetan adminstration ahead of 90th birthday

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 5: A day before his 90th...

Kasba law student rape: College governing body meeting records under scanner

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 5: The minutes of successive governing body...
Load more

Popular news

BSF personnel sensitised on human-elephant interaction, wildlife crime in SWKH

Disaster 0
Guwahati, July 5: The Meghalaya Forest Department organised an...

Dalai Lama attends ‘Long Life Prayer’ organised by Tibetan adminstration ahead of 90th birthday

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 5: A day before his 90th...

Kasba law student rape: College governing body meeting records under scanner

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 5: The minutes of successive governing body...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge