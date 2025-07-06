His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th Birthday Marks a Day of Peace

By Kamlesh Tripathi

The birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama is celebrated annually on July 6 by Tibetans and Buddhists worldwide. This will be his 90th birthday. He was born in 1935 in Taktser, a small hamlet in north-eastern Tibet. His Holiness is not only the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism but is also a global symbol of peace and compassion. His birthday is much more than a mere celebration of his life. Rather, it is an occasion to reflect on his teachings and the pristine values that he upholds.

Tenzin Gyatso was recognised as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama when he was just two years old. By the age of 15, he assumed full political authority in Tibet during a period of rising tensions with China. In 1959, following a failed uprising against Chinese rule, he was compelled to flee to India, where he has lived in exile ever since. From his base in Dharamshala, he continues to lead the Tibetan people spiritually and politically, canvassing for a peaceful resolution to the Tibet issue globally.

Despite his forced displacement, the Dalai Lama has never strayed from his goal of peace. He remains a man who continues to smile despite losing his kingdom. His advocacy for peace earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989, recognising his efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Tibetan struggle. He has become an icon of conscience in a world torn apart by conflict and intolerance over the decades.

The Dalai Lama is regarded as a manifestation of Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of compassion in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition. His birthday is observed with reverence and gratitude as followers reflect on his teachings. They renew their commitment to ethical living, non-violence, and spiritual practice.

Celebrations usually involve prayer ceremonies, cultural performances, and community gatherings. Monasteries conduct long-life prayers for His Holiness, while laypeople light butter lamps, hang prayer flags, and offer incense. Songs, dances, and traditional Tibetan opera are performed in honour of the occasion. Elders share stories of the Dalai Lama’s life and the values he promotes. Children often dress in traditional attire.

In Dharamshala, the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile, the festivities are especially lively. Tibetans and international visitors gather at the Tsuglagkhang Temple, the Dalai Lama’s main temple, to participate in religious rituals and listen to speeches honouring his contributions to world peace and the preservation of Tibetan culture.

Beyond the Tibetan community, many non-Buddhists and global admirers of the Dalai Lama also take the day as an opportunity to reflect on his universal preachings. Schools, universities, and spiritual centres may organise meditation sessions, peace talks, or humanitarian activities inspired by his teachings.

The Dalai Lama’s birthday acts as a global reminder of the power of kindness, empathy, and inner peace. His fundamental message — that all human beings deserve happiness and that compassion is the basis of true peace — resonates with people from all walks of life, regardless of religion or nationality. He often says, “My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness.”

As the Dalai Lama advances into the later years of his life, his birthday also prompts questions about the future of the Tibetan movement and the succession of the Dalai Lama institution. Despite humongous uncertainties, his ongoing commitment to peace offers hope and inspiration to millions.

In a world often perceived as fractured and unstable, the Dalai Lama’s birthday provides a moment to pause and reconnect with core human values. It is not merely a day to honour a revered spiritual teacher but also an occasion to renew a global commitment to compassion, understanding, and peace. Such magnificent personalities are born perhaps once in a millennium. My salute to him.

Images from Wikicommons

(The author has written a book titled ‘Dalai Lama … The Kalachakra’)