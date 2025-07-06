Sunday, July 6, 2025
Inspired by PM Modi, UP restaurateur’s ‘Pradhanmantri Chaiwala’ grabs spotlight

New Delhi, July 6 : While several roadside eateries and dhabas along the Kanwar Yatra route are under the spotlight due to the ongoing controversy over shop nameplates, one unique establishment is standing out for all the right reasons: the “Pradhanmantri Chaiwala” restaurant, located on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway 58 near Barhedi village.

Amid the state’s strict enforcement of nameplate regulations on Kanwar route vendors, this highway-side tea and food joint has drawn attention not only for its unusual name but also for its well-maintained infrastructure and strict adherence to hygiene standards.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the restaurant’s owner, Abhishek Panwar, named it ‘Pradhanmantri Chaiwala’, literally translating to “Prime Minister Tea Seller”, a nod to PM Modi’s own humble beginnings.

“Since childhood, I have been influenced by the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Panwar, originally from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

“I used to run a clothing store in Chandigarh, but after facing losses in business, I shifted to the food industry. I first opened a restaurant by the same name in Ayodhya. But due to land acquisition during the Ram Mandir construction, that outlet was lost, he added.”

Not one to give up easily, Panwar recently restarted the venture in Muzaffarnagar. “About two months ago, I started this new outlet on the highway, and I’m happy and satisfied with the response,” he added.

Despite its modest appearance, Pradhanmantri Chaiwala stands apart in terms of safety and cleanliness. The restaurant is equipped with CCTV cameras, including in the kitchen area, an unusual move for roadside eateries. It also features a selfie point titled ‘I Love Muzaffarnagar’, adding to its appeal among travellers.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented new regulations for vendors along the Kanwar Yatra route. The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has mandated that shopkeepers display only the shop’s name on signboards, not the owner’s name.

A QR code is now compulsory at each establishment, which, when scanned, provides information such as the owner’s name, address, license number, phone number, and email, a move aimed at ensuring transparency and public welfare.

–IANS

