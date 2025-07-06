Sunday, July 6, 2025
NATIONAL

PMK founder Ramadoss removes son Anbumani from party executive committee

By: Agencies

Chennai, July 6 : In a dramatic turn of events that highlights a deepening rift within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), party founder S. Ramadoss has removed his son and current party president, Anbumani Ramadoss, from the party’s executive committee.

The surprising development comes amidst mounting speculation over internal disputes between the two leaders over the direction and control of the party.

The executive committee, which operated from Tindivanam and played a central role in the party’s decision-making, included several senior leaders such as Anbumani Ramadoss, Thilagapama, Balu, Venkateswaran, and Vadivel Ravanan.

On Sunday, Ramadoss announced the dissolution of the entire executive committee, effectively sidelining all its members, including his son.

While no official reason has been cited for the action, sources within the party suggest growing differences between the father and son on key issues related to leadership style, candidate selection, and alliance strategies ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Anbumani, who has been advocating for a more modern and pragmatic political approach, reportedly clashed with the traditionalist views held by the party’s founding leadership.

Tensions had been simmering over the past year, with party insiders pointing to strained communications and diverging public positions on major political developments.

Anbumani’s increasing assertiveness, particularly his outreach to youth and focus on health, education, and governance reforms, has reportedly not gone down well with some members of the old guard, who felt sidelined. This internal conflict reached a tipping point after a recent high-level meeting held in Tindivanam, where differing visions for the party’s future reportedly led to heated arguments.

The dissolution of the executive committee is being viewed as a decisive move by Ramadoss to reassert control over the party machinery.

The PMK, which has traditionally drawn support from the Vanniyar community, now finds itself at a critical crossroads.

With the 2026 state elections on the horizon, the timing of the leadership shake-up could significantly impact the party’s positioning and electoral strategies.

Party cadres across Tamil Nadu are reportedly shocked by the development, and it remains to be seen how Anbumani Ramadoss will respond to this unexpected political setback.

–IANS

Previous article
Kerala Minister visits family of woman killed in Kottayam medical college building collapse
Next article
Senior Akali leader Bikram Majithia sent to 14-day judicial custody
