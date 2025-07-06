Sunday, July 6, 2025
NATIONAL

TN’s Tiruchendur Murugan temple consecration to be held after 16 years on Monday

By: Agencies

Date:

Chennai, July 6 :After a gap of 16 years, the historic consecration ceremony of the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district is set to take place on Monday.

Elaborate arrangements are being made by the district administration in coordination with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&amp;CE) Department to ensure a smooth and secure event.

The consecration rituals began on July 1 with the Yagasala poojas inside the temple premises. The main Kumbabishekam ceremony will be conducted between 6.15 a.m. and 6.50 a.m. on Monday. The last such consecration was held in 2009.

Tiruchendur, revered as the second of Lord Murugan’s six abodes (Arupadai Veedu), is expected to witness a massive turnout of devotees from across the state. To manage the crowd and enhance security during the auspicious event, the police have deployed advanced surveillance measures.

Three four-wheeled patrol vehicles equipped with 360-degree cameras, ten GPS-enabled bikes, and a drone surveillance system have been introduced to monitor the temple town. These patrol units will be tracked in real time from a central control room, staffed round-the-clock by police personnel on rotational shifts.

On Saturday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) S. Davidson Devasirvatham flagged off the new patrol vehicles in Tiruchendur. He was joined by Deputy Inspector General of Police (in-charge) Tirunelveli Range Santosh Hadimani, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Albert John, Tiruchendur DSP Mahesh Kumar, and Thoothukudi ASP C. Madhan.

ADGP Devasirvatham also held a review meeting with officials to assess the preparedness and oversee the security arrangements.

In a unique move, drones have also been kept ready to sprinkle holy water over the assembled devotees during the ritual, adding a modern touch to traditional practice.

To accommodate the expected influx of devotees, the district administration has made provisions for basic amenities such as drinking water, public sanitation, and food distribution. Parking arrangements have been made at three designated locations to ease traffic congestion.

Additionally, giant LED screens have been installed at various points to allow devotees to witness the Kumbabishekam rituals from a distance.

Officials said that every effort is being made to ensure the safety, comfort, and spiritual fulfilment of the devotees participating in this sacred event.

–IANS

Immortal son of nation: PM Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee
